Belinda Carlisle's 10 best songs, ranked

Belinda Carlisle became one of the biggest pop acts around in the 1980s.

From her time with the Go-Go's to her successful solo career, here are just a handful of the American singer's finest songs to kickstart your ideal Belinda playlist.

'In Too Deep' Jenny Morris first recorded this song in 1995, but only had a minor hit in Australia. Belinda covered it for her album A Woman and a Man a year later, and it gave her a top 10 hit in the UK.

'Leave a Light On' This was the lead single from Belinda's third album Runaway Horses, and it peaked a number four in the UK in 1989. Amazing fact: George Harrison played guitar on the song. Belinda said: "Rick [Nowels] said we should get someone cool and with a distinctive style to play the lead guitar part. I thought for a moment and said 'What about George Harrison?' "I had met George briefly a few years earlier in San Remo Italy and Morgan [Mason, Carlisle's husband] through his work on Sex Lies and Videotape. He knew someone who was close to [Harrison] and able to get word to him. George responded right away, saying he'd love to help out."

'(We Want) The Same Thing' Taken from her Runaway Horses, this song was a number 6 hit in the UK in 1990.

'Circle in the Sand' This track was also taken from Belinda's hugely successful Heaven on Earth album. The melody borrows from Mike + The Mechanics' track 'Silent Running (On Dangerous Ground)', specifically the "can you hear me calling" line.

'Summer Rain' This track is about a man who goes away to war and leaves his wife, saying that they will always be together. The song is set in the present as his widow sings, remembering the last time she saw him. From her album Runaway Horses, Belinda has said that it her favourite song of hers.

'We Got the Beat' (with The Go-Go's) This song became The Go-Go's signature song, reaching number two in the US in 1982. Only ​2 1⁄2 minutes long, the song evolved out of the group covering the song that helped become the group's name, 'Going to a Go Go' by the Miracles.

'Mad About You' This was Belinda's debut solo single, released in 1986, after leaving The Go-Go's. Paula Jean Brown (who took Jane Wiedlin's spot in The Go-Go's just before they broke up) co-wrote the song with Jim Whelan, while Wiedlin and Charlotte Caffey sang back-up vocals. It was one of a few songs considered for a cancelled fourth Go-Go's album.

'I Get Weak' This track was originally written by Diane Warren with Stevie Nicks in mind, but it was later given to Belinda. It became a number two hit in the US, behind Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up'. It also reached number 10 in the UK.

'Our Lips Are Sealed' (with The Go-Go's) Before her solo career, Belinda was the lead singer in the legendary girl group The Go-Go's. The Specials frontman Terry Hall had written this song with Jane Wiedlin for her band The Go-Go’s, but it was not a hit in the UK. However, it was a big hit in the States. Hall's next band Fun Boy Three then released their own version in 1983, scoring a top 10 hit in the UK.