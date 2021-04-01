Heartbreaking moment Elton John broke down in tears on stage before being diagnosed with pneumonia

1 April 2021, 17:26

The brave moment Elton John tried to carry on performing after being diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia' was caught on camera in February 2020.
The brave moment Elton John tried to carry on performing after being diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia' was caught on camera in February 2020. Picture: midiman nz/YouTube

By Giorgina Hamilton

Elton John was playing on stage in New Zealand in February 2020 when he broke down and had to be helped off the stage before later being diagnosed with walking pneumonia.

The brave moment Elton John tried to carry on performing after being diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia' was caught on camera in February 2020.

See more: Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed

The 'Your Song' singer was playing the New Zealand leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour when he started crying and had to be escorted off the stage.

72-year-old Elton John spoke directly to the crowd at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium earlier in the show, saying: “My voice has completely gone, I’m so sorry," before later breaking down completely as his concerned staff tried to comfort him.

See more: Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

The appearance came just weeks after Elton John picked up an Oscar for Best Original Song for 'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' from the soundtrack of Rocketman and performed 'Tiny Dancer' live at an after party with Taron Egerton.

72-year-old Elton John spoke directly to the crowd at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium, saying: “My voice has completely gone, I’m so sorry,"
72-year-old Elton John spoke directly to the crowd at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium, saying: “My voice has completely gone, I’m so sorry,". Picture: midiman nz/YouTube
The brave moment Elton John tried to carry on performing after being diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia' was caught on camera in February 2020.
The brave moment Elton John tried to carry on performing after being diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia' was caught on camera in February 2020. Picture: midiman nz/YouTube

Elton John was later diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia', described by The American Lung Association as a “non-medical term for a mild case of pneumonia."

See more: When Olivia Newton-John joined Elton John for a breathtaking stripped-back version of 'Candle In The Wind'

In footage shared by concert goers on social media and YouTube, Elton can be seen crying as he walks off stage as the crowd give him a standing ovation.

See more: Forgotten loves of Elton John, George Michael and Freddie Mercury: The secret women they loved

The star's sudden departure prompted him to later write on his Instagram page: “I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible.

Elton John was playing the New Zealand leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour when he started crying and had to be escorted off the stage.
Elton John was playing the New Zealand leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour when he started crying and had to be escorted off the stage. Picture: midiman nz/YouTube
“I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had," Elton John later said ins a statement.
“I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had," Elton John later said ins a statement. Picture: midiman nz/YouTube

See more: The day Prince Phillip savagely told off neighbour Elton John

“I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had.

“Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx.”

See more: The night Elton John became a rock star: Singer recalls mind-blowing Troubadour gig 50 years on

Elton John's 300 date Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour was postponed in March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour will now continue in Europe in September 2021, with dates in North America in 2022 and back to New Zealand in 2023.

See more: Elton John reveals Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere had fist fight over Princess Diana

"I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022," Elton John Has announced. Pictured on his New Zealand tour in 2020.
"I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022," Elton John Has announced. Pictured on his New Zealand tour in 2020. Picture: Getty

See more: Elton John says Disney’s Lion King remake was a 'huge disappointment'

The Rocketman star recently gave a statement about the plans for his next tour dates: “I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic," said Elton John.

"But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

See more: Elton John and Gary Barlow release duet of 'Your Song' and it's sensational

"While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. 

"I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022."

See more: Relive Tina Turner, Elton John and Cher's breathtaking live performance of 'Proud Mary' - video

"This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me.  I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. 

See more: Elton John and Michael Caine urge public to get coronavirus vaccine in new NHS advert

"I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. 

"In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!”

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John live

Elton John's 20 greatest songs, ranked

Features

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story
Elton John and his father Stanley

Who was Elton John's dad Stanley Dwight and who plays him in Rocketman?
Elton John and his mum Sheila

Who was Elton John's mum? Rocketman singer's relationship with Sheila Farebrother revealed
Elton John and Gary Barlow have released a duet of 'Your Song' on YouTube.

Elton John and Gary Barlow release duet of 'Your Song' and it's sensational
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

Gary Numan and Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury's kindness revealed in heartwarming story from Gary Numan involving a Big Mac in Tokyo

Freddie Mercury

The Story of... 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' by Aerosmith

The Story of... 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' by Aerosmith

The Story of...

Marvin Gaye in 1974

The tragic story of Marvin Gaye and the untimely death of a soul legend

Marvin Gaye

Celine Dion

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Celine Dion

A young Amy Winehouse pictured with her mother

Amy Winehouse’s mother will appear in heartfelt documentary, 10 years after singer’s death

Amy Winehouse