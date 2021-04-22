Elton John's video for 'I'm Still Standing' compared with 2019's Rocketman in incredible side-by-side recreation

By Giorgina Hamilton

Elton John's iconic music video for 'I'm Still Standing' was recreated in 2019 for the Oscar-winning movie Rocketman – to incredible effect.

Eagle-eyed fans will remember the new version of the music video starring Taron Egerton as Elton John was shown at the end of the film, but just how was the latest version was really made?

A new side-by-side comparison video shows just how accurate the re-enactment really was, and just how much hard work went into making it as close to the original 'I'm Still Standing' video as possible.

Originally shot on location in Cannes in 1983, videographers went into the Elton John archives to find the original 16mm film negatives.

The footage was re-scanned and computer graphics added before Taron Egerton was shot in almost identical clothing to Elton's original, and superimposed into a new 4K version of the video.

The result is spectacular and the new video shows exactly how the two music videos compare.

'I'm Still Standing' became a hit upon its release and the video, directed by Russell Mulcahy in the South of France, has become as famous as the song itself.

The footage was re-scanned and computer graphics added before Taron Egerton was shot in almost identical clothing to Elton John. Picture: Virgin EMI/New Republic/Geffen/Rocket

Yet the antics that went on behind the scenes are just as extraordinary as the video itself, with Elton John having a wild party with Duran Duran that ended in him trashing his own hotel room.

As revealed in a biography by Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Wild Boy: My Life in Duran Duran, the band were in town the same weekend as Elton and they ended up going wild together.

"There were lots of celebrities around in Cannes and one day we discovered that Elton John was in town, filming the video for his song "I'm Still Standing", Taylor says of the fateful day in 1983.

'I'm Still Standing became a huge hot for Elton John in 1983. Picture: Getty

"This was before Elton became teetotal, so he was still a steaming party animal; we went up to see him at his hotel and spent the afternoon getting blasted on martinis.

"We decided it would be a laugh to get him drunk and we were slinging the drinks down him. 'Ooh, you are lovely boys,' he screeched, loving every minute of it.

"We got him so drunk that eventually he went upstairs and threw a wobbler in his suite. It caused all sorts of chaos – but it was a great party."

The next morning Elton John reportedly woke up and said to his assistant "What happened?"

"You happened," she laughed in reply.

Sir Elton John and songwriter Bernie Taupin won the Oscar for 'Best Song' for 'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' from the Rocketman soundtrack (pictured). Picture: Getty

2019's Rocketman, a musical biopic of Elton John's life, took home two Golden Globes and an Oscar in 2019.

Sir Elton and songwriter Bernie Taupin with 'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' from the Rocketman soundtrack won 'Best Song' at both ceremonies, prompting Elton to say his songwriting partner was "the constant thing in my life"

Welsh actor Taron Egerton - who played Sir Elton in the film - was named best actor in a musical or comedy, and said the film had been "the best experience of my life".