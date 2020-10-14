Stevie Nicks responds to 'Dreams' viral TikTok trend following Mick Fleetwood's video

14 October 2020, 10:26

Stevie Nicks responds to 'Dreams' viral TikTok trend following Mick Fleetwood's video
Stevie Nicks responds to 'Dreams' viral TikTok trend following Mick Fleetwood's video. Picture: TikTok

By Sian Hamer

It all started when TikTok user Nathan Apodaca went viral by drinking cranberry juice and lip-synching along to 'Dreams'. And now both Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks have responded...

It didn't take long for Nathan Apodaca's viral 'Dreams' TikTok to catch the attention of Mick Fleetwood.

Clearly inspired by the video, which had also struck a chord with the millions of people who liked it, the co-founder and drummer of Fleetwood Mac responded in the best way: by recreating the video himself.

Mick's video soon became viral itself, with one user commenting: "He just fixed 2020."

And now the Internet is going crazy again, as Stevie Nicks has posted her own version too...

Read more: Mick Fleetwood recreates viral 'Dreams' TikTok video, sipping cranberry juice and lip-syncing to song

Sitting beside a piano as she laces up her roller skates, Nicks sings along to the '70s classic she penned herself.

"Afternoon vibe. Lace 'em up!" she captioned the video, which has had more than 2.2 million likes since she uploaded it yesterday (October 13).

And though she isn't skating along while sipping cranberry juice (sales of which have exploded since Apodaca's original video), a bottle of the fruit juice is placed in shot just by her feet.

Similar to Mick's unexpected debut on the social media platform last week, Nicks' arrival was met with open arms by the video-sharing app.

Read more: The Story of... 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac

"The Queen has arrived!" commented the official TikTok account.

"Fleetwood Mac reuniting on tiktok over cranberry juice was not something I expected in 2020," another added.

Nathan Apodaca's original video, captioned 'Morning vibe', now has an incredible 8.6 million likes.

Read more: People are recreating Phil Collins' iconic 'In The Air Tonight' drums from home on TikTok

Days after Mick's recreation, the musician surprised Apodaca in an interview with the BBC.

As BBC World News America spoke to the viral TikTok star, Mick joined the call on Zoom – completely surprising Apodaca.

"We owe you," the Fleetwood Mac drummer told him.

"It's such a celebration of everything. I've heard you talking about it, and it's so joyous and fun."

