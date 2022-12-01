Stevie Nicks leads tributes to Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie

1 December 2022, 10:58

By Mayer Nissim

Bandmates, presidents and admirers pay tribute to the remarkable Christine McVie.

Stevie Nicks has led the tributes to Christine McVie, her Fleetwood Mac bandmate who died yesterday at the age of 79.

McVie passed away in hospital after a short illness in the company of her family, a statement confirmed.

A collective tribute from Fleetwood Mac read: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

Shortly after the news broke, Stevie Nicks – a fellow singer and songwriter in Fleetwood Mac's most successful period – now paid her own tribute to McVie in a touching handwritten note posted on social media.

"A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away.

"I didn't even know she was ill... until late Saturday night.

"I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London - but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over.

"I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day."

She then posted the lyrics to the song 'Hallelujah' by American trio Haim.

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood also honoured his friend with a touching message.

"This is a day where my dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight... and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that 'Songbird'... reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us," he said.

"Part of my heart has flown away today... I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound... they fly to me."

Other tributes were paid from across the world of music and beyond, including from former US president Bill Clinton, who used McVie's 'Don't Stop' in his successful 1992 campaign.

"I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song," he said. "I will miss her."

