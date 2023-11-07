HARDY facts: Country singer's age, songs, family, wife and career explained

HARDY in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

HARDY is one of the most successful and versatile country music artists of his generation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He has not only written hit songs for some of the biggest names in the genre, but also established himself as a solo singer with a distinctive style and voice.

HARDY grew up listening to music with his father, who introduced him to a variety of genres and artists. He wrote his first song in high school to impress a girl, and later pursued a degree in songwriting at Middle Tennessee State University.

After graduating, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he met and befriended the duo Florida Georgia Line. He became a prolific songwriter for them and other country stars, such as Blake Shelton, Chris Lane, Thomas Rhett, and Morgan Wallen.

Some of his notable co-written songs include 'Simple', 'God’s Country', 'I Don’t Know About You', and 'Some Girls'.

In 2018, he signed a record deal with Big Loud Records and released his debut EP, This Ole Boy. He followed it up with another EP, Where to Find Me, and a collaborative mixtape, Hixtape, Vol. 1, which featured 17 guest artists.

In 2020, he released his first full-length album, A Rock, which spawned his first number-one single, 'One Beer', featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson.

His latest album, The Mockingbird & The Crow, topped the country music charts in early 2023, featuring the hit single 'Wait in the Truck' with Lainey Wilson.

HARDY is known for his authentic and relatable lyrics, his blend of country, rock, and pop influences, and his charismatic personality. He has won several awards and accolades, including the CMA Award for Song of the Year for 'God’s Country' in 2019.