Exclusive

Brad Paisley explains story behind Carrie Underwood duet 'Remind Me' and her incredible voice

Brad Paisley explains story behind Carrie Underwood duet 'Remind Me' and her incredible voice

By Tom Eames

Brad Paisley is without a doubt one of the most successful country singers of all time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Releasing his debut album in 1999, he has since sold over 11 million albums, won three Grammys and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Brad headlined this year's Country 2 Country (C2C) Festival in the UK, and Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly caught up with him backstage for an exclusive interview.

The country superstar revealed where he's at with his upcoming album Son of the Mountains, and his excitement about playing in the UK.

He also revealed the story behind one of his biggest hits, 'Remind Me', a duet with Carrie Underwood back in 2011. The track topped the Country charts and reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He explained: "That was something that we had toyed with doing a duet, Carrie and I, on something, but we didn't have the song. And I was working on that album that that's on.

Brad Paisley - Remind Me (Official Video) ft. Carrie Underwood

"I was sitting around and I just felt like the album, it's similar to the situation. I didn't think it was done. And everybody said, 'are you done? Can we put this out?' And I said, 'I'm missing something'. And then sat down and wrote with a friend of mine, a couple of friends of mine.

"One of them had this idea and the idea was more about, like, 'remind me of the things that I almost forgot' or something. And I just said, 'no'. I said, 'I think that it's a song that's this'. It's a conversation. It's physical. It's like, 'remember how that felt early on when we would make out before the plane took off' and those things.

"And it's just such a cool hook to say 'remind me' as opposed to 'remind me, I need to do the dishes'. And the song became this really cool physical manifestation of the things that you forget as time goes on.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood in 2009. Picture: Getty

"And so I remember calling Carrie on the phone the next day and saying, 'I think I have the duet'. And I said, 'do you have a note that's too high?' As I picked the key for this because that's the fun part, is that you don't see that coming, that she finishes the sentence.

"She's like, 'no, I don't really have a note that's too high'. And that's true. That's what's funny, is I was like, 'what's too high for you?' And she's like, 'I don't know if I've really', I was, like, heading up the guitar neck, trying to find a note. She's good. Whatever. There's things too low, but not too high for her."