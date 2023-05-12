Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen triumph at 2023 ACM Awards - full winners list
12 May 2023, 10:30 | Updated: 12 May 2023, 11:54
The ACM Awards are a wrap for 2023!
Country icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted the 2023 ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas last night (May 11).
Chris Stapleton won entertainer of the year for the first time at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, which was his fifth nomination in the category.
HARDY and Lainey Wilson were the big winners at the 2023 ACMs, with four awards each, followed by Cole Swindell with three and Ashley Gorley with two.
HARDY won two awards for music event of the year for 'Wait in the Truck', his duet with Lainey Wilson. The pair also won visual media of the year for the song. HARDY also won the new artist-songwriter of the year category.
Lainey Wilson also triumphed with two other awards. Her Bell Bottom Country won album of the year, which is the first album by a female artist to do so in the category since Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour four years ago.
She also won female artist of the year for the first time, a year after winning new female artist of the year.
Cole Swindell’s 'She Had Me at Heads Carolina' won awards for single and song of the year.
Morgan Wallen won male artist of the year for the first time. The singer was forced to cancel six weeks of shows earlier this week, and was the only winner on the night who wasn’t there to accept their award.
Brothers Osborne won duo of the year for the fourth time, and Old Dominion won group of the year for the sixth consecutive year.
The full winners list is as follows:
Entertainer of the year
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
Female artist of the year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- WINNER: Lainey Wilson
Male artist of the year
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jordan Davis
- Chris Stapleton
- WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Duo of the year
- Brooks & Dunn
- WINNER: Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
Group of the year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- WINNER: Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
New female artist of the year
- Priscilla Block
- Megan Moroney
- Caitlyn Smith
- Morgan Wade
- WINNER: Hailey Whitters
New male artist of the year
- WINNER: Zach Bryan
- Jackson Dean
- ERNEST
- Dylan Scott
- Nate Smith
- Bailey Zimmerman
Album of the year
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
- WINNER: Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
- Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Single of the year
- Heart Like a Truck – Lainey Wilson
- Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- WINNER: She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
Song of the year
- Sand In My Boots – Morgan Wallen
- WINNER: She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
Visual media of the year
- HEARTFIRST – Kelsea Ballerini
- She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
- WINNER: wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce
Songwriter of the year
- Nicolle Galyon
- WINNER: Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
- Hunter Phelps
Artist-songwriter of the year
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- WINNER: HARDY
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
Music event of the year
- At the End of a Bar – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
- She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix] – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- Thinking ‘Bout You – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
- WINNER: wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
The full performers list:
- Ashley McBryde with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti + John Osborne, “Bonfire at Tina’s”
- Bailey Zimmerman, "Rock and a Hard Place"
- Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]”/"Heads Carolina, Tails California"
- Cody Johnson, “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”
- Dolly Parton, “World on Fire”
- Hailey Whitters, "Everything She Ain't"
- Jason Aldean, "Tough Crowd”
- Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, "Save Me"
- Kane Brown, "Bury Me in Georgia"
- Keith Urban, "Texas Time"
- Lainey Wilson, "Grease"
- Luke Combs, "Love You Anyway"
- Miranda Lambert, "Carousel"
- The War and Treaty, “Blank Page”
- Ed Sheeran and Luke Combs, “Life Goes On”
- Hardy, "Truck Bed"
- Carly Pearce + Trisha Yearwood's Medley of Hits
- Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know”