Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen triumph at 2023 ACM Awards - full winners list

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted the ACM Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The ACM Awards are a wrap for 2023!

Country icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted the 2023 ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas last night (May 11).

Chris Stapleton won entertainer of the year for the first time at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, which was his fifth nomination in the category.

HARDY and Lainey Wilson were the big winners at the 2023 ACMs, with four awards each, followed by Cole Swindell with three and Ashley Gorley with two.

HARDY won two awards for music event of the year for 'Wait in the Truck', his duet with Lainey Wilson. The pair also won visual media of the year for the song. HARDY also won the new artist-songwriter of the year category.

HARDY won four awards on the night. Picture: Getty

Lainey Wilson also triumphed with two other awards. Her Bell Bottom Country won album of the year, which is the first album by a female artist to do so in the category since Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour four years ago.

She also won female artist of the year for the first time, a year after winning new female artist of the year.

Cole Swindell’s 'She Had Me at Heads Carolina' won awards for single and song of the year.

Morgan Wallen won male artist of the year for the first time. The singer was forced to cancel six weeks of shows earlier this week, and was the only winner on the night who wasn’t there to accept their award.

Brothers Osborne won duo of the year for the fourth time, and Old Dominion won group of the year for the sixth consecutive year.

The full winners list is as follows:

Entertainer of the year

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female artist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New female artist of the year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

WINNER: Hailey Whitters

New male artist of the year

WINNER: Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the year

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

WINNER: Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Single of the year

Heart Like a Truck – Lainey Wilson

Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

WINNER: She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

Song of the year

Sand In My Boots – Morgan Wallen

WINNER: She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

Visual media of the year

HEARTFIRST – Kelsea Ballerini

She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

WINNER: wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce

Songwriter of the year

Nicolle Galyon

WINNER: Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

Artist-songwriter of the year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

WINNER: HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Music event of the year

At the End of a Bar – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix] – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Thinking ‘Bout You – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

WINNER: wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

