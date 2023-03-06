Morgan Wallen announces O2 show in London as only Europe gig of 2023

Morgan Wallen is coming to the UK. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Morgan Wallen is coming to the UK for one night only!

The American singer-songwriter, arguably the biggest country star in the world right now, will be taking his world tour to London's O2 this December.

After completing his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour tour in North America, Morgan Wallen will play at the iconic venue on December 3.

Morgan Wallen UK tour London tickets. Picture: Morgan Wallen/Live Nation

Fan club pre-sales begin on Tuesday, March 7, with general on-sale available beginning 10am on Thursday, March 9 at MorganWallen.com.

Morgan's One Night At A Time World Tour is named after the title track of his recently-released third studio album One Thing At A Time.

He kicks off on March 15-25 with shows in New Zealand and Australia with support act HARDY, before returning to North America on April 14 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field.

Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman will also support Morgan on select dates. It has yet to be confirmed who will support Morgan on his London show.

Morgan Wallen has grown to become one of the biggest music stars of the past couple of years, with One Thing At A Time becoming Spotify’s largest-streaming debut of any genre in 2023, and the most streamed country album in a single day by a male artist.