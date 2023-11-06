Kenny Chesney facts: Country singer's age, wife, family, songs and career explained

6 November 2023, 17:06

Kenny Chesney in 2011
Kenny Chesney in 2011. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Kenny Chesney is one of the most successful and popular country music artists of his generation.

He has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has won numerous awards for his songs and performances. But how did he become the star he is today?

What are the influences and challenges that shaped Kenny Chesney's musical journey? From his humble beginnings in Tennessee to his rise to fame and fortune, let's look at some of his life and career.

  1. How old is Kenny Chesney?

    Kenny Chesney in 1999
    Kenny Chesney in 1999. Picture: Getty

    Kenny Chesney is 55 years old as of 2023. He was born on March 26, 1968, in Knoxville, Tennessee, USA.

    His parents are David Chesney and Karen Chandler. David was a former elementary school teacher and Karen Chandler was a hair stylist in the Knoxville area. They had two children, Kenny and his younger sister Jennifer Chandler.

  2. How did he get his start in country music?

    Kenny Chesney got his start in country music by recording a self-released demo album in 1989, while he was studying advertising at East Tennessee State University.

    He moved to Nashville in 1990 and performed at several local clubs, where he was discovered by Clay Bradley, the head of writer relations at BMI, who recommended him to Troy Tomlinson, at Opryland Music Group.

    He signed his first record deal with Capricorn Records in 1992 and released his debut album, In My Wildest Dreams, in 1994.

    He then switched to BNA Records and achieved his first number one hit, “She’s Got It All”, in 1997.

  3. What are his most famous songs?

    Kenny Chesney - There Goes My Life (Official Video)

    Some of Kenny Chesney’s most popular songs are:

    • There Goes My Life, a song about a father’s love for his daughter, which reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2003.
    • The Good Stuff, a song about finding happiness in the simple things, which was the most-played country song of 2002 and also topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
    • When The Sun Goes Down, a duet with Uncle Kracker about enjoying the nightlife, which was the most-played country song of 2004 and also reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
    • You And Tequila, a song featuring Grace Potter about the addictive nature of love and alcohol, which was nominated for two Grammy Awards and peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2011.
    • Get Along, a song about finding common ground and harmony, which was the most-played country song of 2018 and also reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

  4. Who is Kenny Chesney's wife and does he have kids?

    Kenny Chesney with Mary Nolan in 2014
    Kenny Chesney with Mary Nolan in 2014. Picture: Getty

    Kenny Chesney is currently not married, but he has a girlfriend named Mary Nolan, who he has been dating since 2012.

    They live in the Virgin Islands and Tennessee, and they are rarely seen in public together.

    Kenny Chesney was previously married to actress Renée Zellweger, but they annulled their marriage after four months in 2005. Kenny Chesney does not have any children as of now.

