Kenny Chesney facts: Country singer's age, wife, family, songs and career explained

6 November 2023, 17:06
Kenny Chesney is one of the most successful and popular country music artists of his generation.
He has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has won numerous awards for his songs and performances. But how did he become the star he is today?
What are the influences and challenges that shaped Kenny Chesney's musical journey? From his humble beginnings in Tennessee to his rise to fame and fortune, let's look at some of his life and career.
Kenny Chesney is 55 years old as of 2023. He was born on March 26, 1968, in Knoxville, Tennessee, USA.
His parents are David Chesney and Karen Chandler. David was a former elementary school teacher and Karen Chandler was a hair stylist in the Knoxville area. They had two children, Kenny and his younger sister Jennifer Chandler.
Kenny Chesney got his start in country music by recording a self-released demo album in 1989, while he was studying advertising at East Tennessee State University.
He moved to Nashville in 1990 and performed at several local clubs, where he was discovered by Clay Bradley, the head of writer relations at BMI, who recommended him to Troy Tomlinson, at Opryland Music Group.
He signed his first record deal with Capricorn Records in 1992 and released his debut album, In My Wildest Dreams, in 1994.
He then switched to BNA Records and achieved his first number one hit, “She’s Got It All”, in 1997.
Some of Kenny Chesney’s most popular songs are:
Kenny Chesney is currently not married, but he has a girlfriend named Mary Nolan, who he has been dating since 2012.
They live in the Virgin Islands and Tennessee, and they are rarely seen in public together.
Kenny Chesney was previously married to actress Renée Zellweger, but they annulled their marriage after four months in 2005. Kenny Chesney does not have any children as of now.
