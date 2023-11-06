Kenny Chesney facts: Country singer's age, wife, family, songs and career explained

Kenny Chesney in 2011. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Kenny Chesney is one of the most successful and popular country music artists of his generation.

He has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has won numerous awards for his songs and performances. But how did he become the star he is today?

What are the influences and challenges that shaped Kenny Chesney's musical journey? From his humble beginnings in Tennessee to his rise to fame and fortune, let's look at some of his life and career.