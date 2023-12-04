Renee Zellweger facts: Actress's age, husband, family and movie roles explained

Renee Zellweger in 2020. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

From small-town girl to Hollywood royalty, Renée Zellweger’s journey has been nothing short of cinematic.

Renee Zellweger’s rise to fame is a testament to her talent, determination, and the ability to reinvent herself. With a career spanning over three decades, she has become one of the most versatile and respected actresses in the industry.

Zellweger’s early roles in films like Dazed and Confused and Reality Bites were a prelude to her breakout performance in Jerry Maguire, where she captured hearts with her portrayal of the single mother, Dorothy Boyd. Her chemistry with Tom Cruise was palpable, and her delivery of the iconic line, “You had me at ‘hello’,” sealed her place in cinematic history.

The turn of the millennium saw Zellweger embracing her comedic talents in the beloved Bridget Jones series, where she brought to life the endearing and relatable Bridget Jones. However, it was her portrayal of Roxie Hart in Chicago that earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, solidifying her status as a leading lady in Hollywood.

Zellweger’s ability to disappear into her characters reached its pinnacle with her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy. Her transformation into the legendary performer was breathtaking, earning her numerous accolades, including her second Academy Award for Best Actress.

Off-screen, Zellweger has been equally impressive. Her philanthropic efforts and advocacy for gender equality in the entertainment industry have made her a role model for aspiring actors. Despite facing challenges and taking a six-year hiatus from acting, Zellweger’s triumphant return to the screen is a powerful reminder that resilience and hard work can lead to extraordinary achievements.