Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger 'engaged' to British TV presenter boyfriend

19 July 2023, 15:48 | Updated: 19 July 2023, 15:55

Renee Zellweger and her partner Ant Anstead
Renee Zellweger and her partner Ant Anstead. Picture: Getty/Alfie Anstead

By Giorgina Hamilton

Renee Zellweger is reportedly set to the the knot with her British boyfriend of two years.

Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger is said to be engaged to UK TV presenter, Ant Anstead.

The 55-year-old Bridget Jones star has been dating Ant since 2021 and new information has emerged that the pair are planning to wed.

A close friend of the pair said: "Renee and Ant are keeping their plans incredibly private, they’re not planning a big public announcement.

The 55-year-old star has been dating Ant since 2021 and new information has emerged that the pair are planning to wed.
The 55-year-old star has been dating Ant since 2021 and new information has emerged that the pair are planning to wed. Picture: Alamy

"She has been telling her inner circle about organising their nuptials, everything will be very low-key," they told The US Sun.

The friend continued: "Her relationship with Ant is super strong and they’re madly in love, and they can’t wait to get hitched."

The marriage would be the second for actress Renee, who was married to country singer Kenny Chesney for less than a year in 2005.

Ant himself has been married twice before and shares three children with his two ex-wives.

Renee Zellweger is reportedly set to the the knot with her British boyfriend of two years.
Renee Zellweger is reportedly set to the the knot with her British boyfriend of two years. Picture: Alamy

The TV presenter is best known for starring opposite Philip Glenister in the series For the Love of Cars in 2014 and 2015 in saw him host the live show Building Cars Live, alongside James May and Kate Humble.

In 2017 Anstead became co-host of the show Wheeler Dealers, alongside Mike Brewer, and the presenter now resides full-time in the US, where he stars in the show World's Greatest Cars on Sky.

Ant and Renee reportedly met in 2021, seven months after Ant split from his ex-wife Christina Haack, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney (pictured) had a famously short-lived marriage in 2015
Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney (pictured) had a famously short-lived marriage in 2015. Picture: Alamy
Renee Zellweger won an Oscar in 2009 for her performance in 'Marriage Story'
Renee Zellweger won an Oscar in 2009 for her performance in 'Marriage Story'. Picture: Getty

The news comes of the pair's engagement comes just days after Ant Anstead posted a picture of himself, girlfriend Renee Zellweger, and his eldest two children on his Instagram.

The blended family were attending a party to celebrate Goodwood's Festival of Speed and shared pictures of them dressed up before the party, and then dancing into the early morning hours.

Ant captioned the post: "How it started. How it ended 😂 x"

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

The Bodyguard 2: Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

The Bodyguard 2: Meghan Markle tipped for Whitney role once offered to Princess Diana

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in 1983 and 2020

Goldie Hawn reveals why she and Kurt Russell haven't got married after 40 years together

Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger gives emotional update on how Bruce Willis will be remembered in Hollywood
It was later revealed that while Diana's dance with Travolta is now lauded as one of the most famous of all time, it almost didn't happen: The Princess, it seemed, had her eye on someone else for the iconic spin across the dancefloor.

The fascinating true story behind Princess Diana and John Travolta's infamous dance

Royals

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon are still friends 30 years on

How Thelma & Louise star Geena Davis was saved by Susan Sarandon after Bill Murray incident

More on Smooth

Rod Stewart and his large family reunited

Rod Stewart poses for rare family holiday photo with his kids, ranging from ages 12 to 43

Rod Stewart

Simon and Garfunkel

The Story of... 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' by Simon & Garfunkel

Song Facts

Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley and Ali Campbell

The 50 greatest reggae songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

I Should Be So Lucky featuring Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue to digitally appear in new Stock Aitken Waterman musical I Should Be So Lucky

Music

Aretha Franklin final-ever performance

Remembering Aretha Franklin's powerhouse final ever performance that brought Elton John to tears

Aretha Franklin

Miranda Lambert in concert

Miranda Lambert stops a live show to slam selfie-taking fans, and a fan hits back

Country

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother