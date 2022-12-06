Love Actually: Martine McCutcheon says Christmas film's 'non-PC' aspects are 'part of its charm'

6 December 2022, 15:31

The actor's comments come after filmmaker Richard Curtis gave an interview last week saying there are moments in the film he would change as they felt 'out of date' and that 'the lack of diversity' now makes him 'feel a bit stupid'.
By Giorgina Hamilton

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon has opened up about the 2003 film's lack of diversity.

Martine McCutcheon, who played Hugh Grant's love interest in the smash hit Christmas film, Love Actually, has argued that the film's 'non-PC' aspects add to its 'charm'.

However, in a new interview, McCutcheon has countered that the film's failings are what continues to draw audiences 'all these years later."

“I think, honestly, it was 20 years ago, and the world has changed a lot, but I also think that part of the charm of the film was the fact that some of the love stories and the characters weren’t perfect,” she tells MailOnline.
“They admitted – or we saw – their flaws [and] their insecurities, whether they were real or they weren’t. That’s what made it so human," Martine said of the film&squot;s characters.
The actress also defended her character, Natalie, controversially being called 'the chubby girl' throughout the movie, where in one scene she revealed she was dumped because: “nobody wants a girlfriend with thighs the size of tree trunks”.

“For me, part of the reason that I love the film is because it was so honest and it wasn’t about ticking too many boxes and being PC, it was about being human,” McCutcheon said.
Bill Nighy pictured in Love Actually in 2003.
“I think it was really sweet and innocent of Natalie’s character and who she was to speak to the prime minister about that of all things.”

Referring to Richard Curtis's comments, McCutcheon says she is sure the script would be different if written today.

“Obviously if it was done now I have no doubt that they might do it differently," she said.

"But I still absolutely love the film and the charm of it and its message that ultimately love can be complicated and messy and not perfect, or forbidden if you’re in love with your best friend’s wife or people having affairs, because it was not perfect and it showed that there was still this hope with it.”

