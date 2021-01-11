Martine McCutcheon facts: Love Actually star's age, husband, children and more revealed

Martine McCutcheon became an overnight star when she first joined EastEnders in the 1990s.

Martine soon scored a successful pop music career, and has gone on to star in a number of TV shows and films.

But what is she up to now and how big is her family? Here are all the important facts:

Who is Martine McCutcheon? Martine McCutcheon is an English singer, TV star and actress. Her first television role was as Mandy in Bluebirds in 1989, and she also had minor success as part of the pop group Milan in the early 1990s. She found fame as barmaid Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders, and she later played Hugh Grant's love interest Natalie in 2003's Love Actually. In 1998, she embarked on a pop career, and scored a decent run of success for a number of years. In 2017, she returned to music with the album Lost and Found.

Martine McCutcheon songs: What are her biggest hits? Martine McCutcheon has released four albums in total, starting with 1999's You Me & Us. Her debut single 'Perfect Moment' was a number one hit in the UK in 1999, and she also had top 10 hits with 'I've Got You', 'Talking In Your Sleep', 'I'm Over You' and 'On the Radio'.

Who is Martine McCutcheon's husband and how many children does she have? Martine McCutcheon married Jack McManus in 2012. Picture: Getty Martine was engaged to DJ Gareth Cooke, but broke off their relationship in 1996. She was also in a relationship with Jonathan Barnham, with whom she became pregnant in 1999, but did not carry the child to full term. Martine married singer Jack McManus at Lake Como in September 2012. They had been dating since 2009. In February 2015, she gave birth to a son, Rafferty Jack McManus.