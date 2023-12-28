Watch the trailer for 'Four Weddings and a Funeral'

Four Weddings and a Funeral was one of the biggest films of the '90s, and kickstarted a new trend of ensemble romcoms that continues to this day.

But nearly 30 years later, what have the cast been up to since?

Hugh Grant (Charles) Picture: Polygram/Channel 4 Films/BBC Hugh Grant stepped into superstardom thanks to his bumbling but charming role in Four Weddings. Love Actually cast: Where are the stars of the Christmas romcom now?

Bridget Jones's Diary: Where are the cast of the romcom now? Since then, he became the romcom king in films such as Notting Hill, Bridget Jones's Diary, Love Actually, About a Boy and many others. In recent years, he has found critical acclaim for going against type in films and TV dramas including Florence Foster Jenkins, Paddington 2 and A Very British Scandal. He also had a high-profile relationship with Elizabeth Hurley, and married Anna Eberstein in 2018.

Andie MacDowell (Carrie) Picture: Polygram/Channel 4 Films/BBC Already a famous face by the time she took on the role, American actress Andie has continued to act but has never quite matched the success of Four Weddings since 1994. In recent years, she has gone on to star in a number of independent films, and in supporting parts in movies such as Footloose and Magic Mike XXL. She has been a spokeswoman for L'Oréal since 1986, celebrating 30 years with the company in 2016.

James Fleet (Tom) Picture: Polygram/Channel 4 Films/BBC Outside Four Weddings, James has become best known for playing the equally bumbling Hugo in Richard Curtis's The Vicar of Dibley. More recently, James has appeared in TV shows Death Comes to Pemberley, Bad Education and Outlander.

Simon Callow (Gareth) Picture: Polygram/Channel 4 Films/BBC Highly esteemed thespian Simon Callow has been in the business for decades, with Four Weddings proving to be one of his most well-known projects. Sadly, his character Gareth was the 'funeral' element of the film and he will not be returning for the sequel. He has continued to be a prolific actor and director, and has starred in recent years The Rebel, Death in Paradise, Outlander, The Man Who Invented Christmas and Victoria and Abdul among others.

John Hannah (Matthew) Picture: Polygram/Channel 4 Films/BBC John was nominated for a BAFTA Award Best Actor in a Supporting Role as his breakthrough role in Four Weddings. His other film roles since then include Sliding Doors and The Mummy trilogy, while he has had many roles in TV such as Dr Iain McCallum in McCallum, D.I. John Rebus in Rebus, Jake Osbourne in Cold Blood, Quintus Lentulus Batiatus in Spartacus, Jack Cloth in A Touch of Cloth and Dr Holden Radcliffe in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..

Kristin Scott Thomas (Fiona) Picture: Polygram/Channel 4 Films/BBC Dame Kristin Scott Thomas is one of the most celebrated stars to star in Four Weddings. She has been nominated five times for a BAFTA and five times for an Olivier Award, winning the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Four Weddings. She was also nominated for an Oscar for The English Patient two years later. She has also worked in French cinema, including in The Valet and Tell No One. Her other films include Mission: Impossible, The Horse Whisperer, Gosford Park and Darkest Hour.

Charlotte Coleman (Scarlett) Picture: Polygram/Channel 4 Films A successful child actor, Charlotte's biggest role came as Hugh Grant's quirky sister Scarlett in Four Weddings. She continued to appear in various TV shows and films, but tragically died in 2001 at the age of 33 after an asthma attack. The New London Performing Arts Centre introduced the Charlotte Coleman Scholarship in 2003, which is held every November.

Rowan Atkinson (Father Gerald) Picture: Polygram/Channel 4 Films/BBC Rowan was of course already a comedy hero by the time Four Weddings came along, thanks to Blackadder, Not the Nine O'Clock News and Mr Bean. The same year as Four Weddings, he voiced Zazu in The Lion King, and a year later starred in the sitcom The Thin Blue Line. He has also starred in the Johnny English film series and stars in the crime drama Maigret.

David Haig (Bernard) Picture: Polygram/Channel 4 Films/BBC David has become ever-present on British TV and theatre for the past three decades. He reunited with Rowan Atkinson in The Thin Blue Line, has appeared in countless West End plays and musicals, and most recently starred in the critically-acclaimed TV drama Killing Eve.