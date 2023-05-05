Rowan Atkinson facts: Mr Bean actor's wife, daughter, net worth and career revealed

Rowan Atkinson in 2022. Picture: Getty

Rowan Atkinson is one of the UK's most talented and popular comic actors of all time.

Whether it's Mr Bean, Blackadder or Johnny English, he's been entertaining us for decades.

Rowan Atkinson is best known for his work on the sitcoms Blackadder and Mr Bean.

He first found fame in the sketch comedy show Not the Nine O'Clock News, and through his appearance in The Secret Policeman's Ball from 1979.

He also appeared in the 1983 James Bond film Never Say Never Again, played a bumbling vicar in Four Weddings and a Funeral, voiced Zazu in The Lion King, and featured in the sitcom The Thin Blue Line. More recently, he starred in the ITV drama Maigret.

He has also had movie success with his performances in the Mr Bean films Bean and Mr Bean's Holiday, and also in three Johnny English films.