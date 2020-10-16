When Rowan Atkinson interviewed an angry Elton John and all hell broke loose

Rowan Atkinson and Elton John. Picture: Laughing Stock Productions

By Tom Eames

It's one of the greatest TV interviews, featuring two of entertainment's biggest stars.

Back in 1991, Rowan Atkinson recorded a spoof interview with Elton John as part of an HIV/AIDS awareness event, and it's still utterly hilarious nearly 30 years later.

It's amazing seeing two British entertainment icons come together in such a humourous way, with Rowan giving the then-44-year-old singer a difficult time.

Watch the interview below:

The interview sees Rowan ask Elton a series of unusual questions, with Elton clearly doing everything he can not to giggle.

This interview is arguably the original Between Two Ferns, a show where comedian Zach Galifianakis speaks to high-profile stars with deadpan humour, along with the occasional insulting quip.

“Funny name. ‘Elton,’” Rowan asks the singer. “Did you ever consider ‘John Elton’?”

How Elton kept a straight face is anyone's guess.