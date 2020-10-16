When Rowan Atkinson interviewed an angry Elton John and all hell broke loose

16 October 2020, 15:25

Rowan Atkinson / Elton John
Rowan Atkinson and Elton John. Picture: Laughing Stock Productions

By Tom Eames

It's one of the greatest TV interviews, featuring two of entertainment's biggest stars.

Back in 1991, Rowan Atkinson recorded a spoof interview with Elton John as part of an HIV/AIDS awareness event, and it's still utterly hilarious nearly 30 years later.

It's amazing seeing two British entertainment icons come together in such a humourous way, with Rowan giving the then-44-year-old singer a difficult time.

Watch the interview below:

The interview sees Rowan ask Elton a series of unusual questions, with Elton clearly doing everything he can not to giggle.

This interview is arguably the original Between Two Ferns, a show where comedian Zach Galifianakis speaks to high-profile stars with deadpan humour, along with the occasional insulting quip.

Elton John posts heartbreaking tribute to Princess Diana on her birthday

“Funny name. ‘Elton,’” Rowan asks the singer. “Did you ever consider ‘John Elton’?”

How Elton kept a straight face is anyone's guess.

