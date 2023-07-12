Hugh Grant facts: British actor's movies, wife, children, family and career explained

Hugh Grant in 2016. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Hugh Grant is one of the UK's most successful actors of the last 30 years.

Known as the King of romcoms in the 1990s, Hugh Grant became known early on for his charming performances as a leading man in various films.

In more recent years, he has transitioned into more dramatic roles, but he usually still has a cheeky twinkle in his eye.

He has won a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and an Honorary César for his work. Hugh first found fame for his roles in period dramas such as The Remains of the Day (1993) and Sense and Sensibility (1995).

Hugh then became an international star thanks to Richard Curtis's romantic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) with Andie MacDowell, followed by other romcoms such as Notting Hill (1999) with Julia Roberts, Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) with Renee Zellweger, About a Boy (2002), Two Weeks Notice (2002) with Sandra Bullock, Love Actually (2003), and Music and Lyrics (2007) with Drew Barrymore.

More recent roles have included Cloud Atlas (2012), Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) and Paddington 2 (2017), A Very English Scandal (2018) and The Gentlemen (2019). He will next appear as an Oompa Loompa in Wonka.