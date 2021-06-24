Mel Gibson unearthed interview from 1987 shocks TikTok fans over 'young and handsome' looks

Mel Gibson in 1987. Picture: AskJimmyCarter/YouTube

A rare '80s interview from Mel Gibson has left some fans shocked after it resurfaced on TikTok in recent days.

In the footage, courtesy of AskJimmyCarter.com - Mel Gibson is seen discussing his family and children, following the release of his iconic 1987 action film Lethal Weapon.

Filmed in 1987, it seems the main reason for the video doing the rounds is how shocked some TikTok fans were at how "handsome" he was.

"He was gorgeous. Truly one of the most handsome men on earth at that time easily," one person wrote.

"OMG!! That voice. Such a hot Aussie," another user wrote. "Best looking man ever. Those eyes," one person added, while another said: "He was super stunning when he was younger."

Watch the full interview below:

Mel Gibson, now 65, was born in New York but moved to Australia at the age of 12, and studied at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA).

In 1985, he had his acting breakthrough with Mad Max.

He has 10 children in total from three relationships, including his youngest: four-year-old Lars.

Mel Gibson in 2017. Picture: Getty

His career was severely tarnished in 2006, when his anti-semetic rant made headlines while being arrested for driving under the influence in Malibu.

In 2010, he was accused of domestic violence by his then-partner Oksana Grigorieva, and he later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge.

His career has slowly returned in recent years, including getting an Oscar nomination for Best Director in 2016 for Hacksaw Ridge.