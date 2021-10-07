Andie MacDowell facts: Actor's age, children, husband and career revealed

7 October 2021, 16:44

Andie MacDowell facts: age, husband, children and career revealed
Andie MacDowell facts: age, husband, children and career revealed. Picture: Getty
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Andie MacDowell is a well-known American actress who has had various roles in film and television shows. Most recently, she’s starring as Paula in the Netflix series Maid.

Andie MacDowell has been a familiar face on screen since her acting debut in 1984 in Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes. Andie MacDowell’s other notable credits include the films Groundhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Here’s everything you need to know about Andie MacDowell’s career and personal life.

  1. Who is Andie MacDowell?

    Andie MacDowell facts: Actress’ age, children, husband and career revealed
    Andie MacDowell facts: Actress’ age, children, husband and career revealed. Picture: Getty

    Andie MacDowell made her acting debut in 1984 in the film Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes and she played the role of Miss Jane Porter.

    In the early 1990s, Andie had two notable roles, the first was in 1993 in Groundhog Day, Andie played the role of Rita. Andie’s second breakout role was the following year in 1994 when she starred alongside Hugh Grant in Four Weddings and a Funeral - Andie played the role of Carrie (Wedding One).

    Andie has appeared in plenty of film and TV shows since then including 30 Rock, Jane By Design, Magic Mike XXL, Monte Carlo and Wireless.

    Most recently, Andie has been starring in the Netflix drama series Maid and has been playing the role of Paula.

  2. How old is Andie MacDowell?

    Andie MacDowell turned 63-years-old in 2021.

    She was born on April 21, 1958, in Gaffney, South Carolina in the United States.

  3. Is Andie MacDowell married or in a relationship?

    Andie MacDowell and ex-husband Paul Qualley
    Andie MacDowell and ex-husband Paul Qualley. Picture: Getty

    Andie MacDowell has been married twice, first to Paul Qualley and then to Rhett Hartzog.

    Paul is a former model and Andie was married to him for over a decade from 1986 to 1999. The pair had three children together and ended up getting divorced in the late 1990s.

    Two years after her divorce from Paul, Andie got married for a second time to Rhett Hartzog, the couple tied the knot in 2001. After three years of marriage, Andie and Rhett’s marriage ended and they got divorced in 2004.

    It is unclear if Andie is currently dating or in a relationship.

  4. How many children does Andie MacDowell have?

    Andie MacDowell with daughters Margaret Qualley and Rainey Qualley
    Andie MacDowell with daughters Margaret Qualley and Rainey Qualley. Picture: Getty

    Andie MacDowell has three children from her first marriage to Paul Qualley. They have two daughters Margaret Qualley and Rainey Qualley and one son Justin Qualley.

    Justin isn’t in the entertainment industry, however, both of his sisters Margaret and Rainey are. Rainey is an established actress and musician, her music is released under the stage name Rainsford.

    Margaret is also a well-known actress and is currently starring alongside her mother Andie in Maid. Margaret plays the role of Alex in the Netflix series.

