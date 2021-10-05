Greg Wise and Emma Thompson are one of Britain’s most beloved celebrity couples.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Greg Wise and Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson have been together for over two decades. The couple remain extremely supportive of one another’s careers and have raised a loving family.

So, how did Greg Wise and Emma Thompson meet and how many children do they have together? Here’s everything you need to know about the couple and the Wise-Thompson family.

How did Greg Wise and Emma Thompson meet? Greg Wise and Emma Thompson's loving 18-year marriage explored. Picture: Getty In 1995, Greg Wise and Emma Thompson met on set while filming Sense and Sensibility. They were joined by an all-star cast including Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman. During an interview, Emma mentioned that before she got together with Greg he showed significant romantic interest in Kate. This was due to a friend telling Greg that he would meet his future partner while filming. "Before he did the job, he went to see a friend of his who was a bit witchy and she said he would meet his future partner on the film," Emma said on The Graham Norton Show. "He assumed it wasn't me because I was married and quite a lot older than him so he thought it might be Kate. He took her to Glastonbury, and she was so bored, and he thought, 'This isn't going to work, who can it be?'" When it didn't work out with Kate, Greg eventually ended up dating Emma, just like Greg's friend predicted.

When did Greg Wise and Emma Thompson get married? Greg Wise and Emma Thompson tied the knot in July 2003 during a ceremony that is thought to have taken place in Argyll, Scotland. The couple had been together for eight years prior to their wedding and already had a child together. Their daughter Gaia Wise was born in 1999 and was three years old when her parents Greg and Emma got married.

What is the age difference between Greg Wise and Emma Thompson? There is a seven-year age gap between Greg Wise and Emma Thompson. Greg is 55-years-old and was born on May 15, 1966. Emma is 62-years-old and was born on April 15, 1959.

How many children do Greg Wise and Emma Thompson have? Greg Wise and Emma Thompson have two children together, Gaia and Tindyebwa Wise. After Gaia was born in 1999, Greg and Emma tried to have another child together, however, Emma struggled to get pregnant. Eventually, the couple ended up adopting Tindyebwa and he became the fourth member of the Wise-Thompson family. "I couldn't have more children, and that was hard; but perhaps if I had [had more], I'd have missed out on this extra act of mothering that I've had with Tindy," Emma told The Guardian. "Because there was space in my life for him, and I don't think there would have been space if I'd had another young child around."