Great British Bake Off winners: Where are they now?

What have the starriest of all bakers been up to since triumphing on the show?

The Great British Bake Off has been entertaining us for 10 years now.

With the 2020 series finally here, let's look back at the champions of old:

Edd Kimber (2010) Picture: PA The first ever winner stopped working as a debt collector and became a full-time food writer. He has since written three books about puddings, and also hosts the popular podcast Stir the Pot. Known as 'The Boy Who Bakes', he told the Telegraph: "When the finale aired I still remember people applauding the idea that a man could win a baking show."

Joanne Wheatley (2011) View this post on Instagram Decided on a shorter cut and a fringe for holiday. #CheaperThanBotox #ShortHairIDontcare Thanks @georgiadaltrey_hair A post shared by Joanne Wheatley (@jowheatleybakes) on Aug 2, 2018 at 10:47am PDT Housewife Joanne took the crown in series two, with the mum-of-three winning in the last series of Bake Off to have less than 10 episodes. Since then, she has written several books including A Passion For Baking and Home Baking. She also works as an after-dinner speaker, and has spoken of her plans to open her own café, country pub and restaurant.

John Whaite (2012) Picture: BBC Not to be confused by the 'Missing You' singer, 23-year-old John won the third series while studying for his law exams. However, he traded the courtroom for the kitchen after his win, and has since become a resident chef on ITV's Lorraine and also co-presents Chopping Block. In January 2017, he opened up his own cookery school on his family farm.

Frances Quinn (2013) Picture: PA Bake Off viewers were surprised when Frances beat Rudy Tandoh to the top prize in 2013. She has since baked for stars like Jools Holland and Clare Balding, and was also behind the cake for The Shard's first anniversary. She now commissions for custom cakes, and has appeared in Vogue magazine, and released her first book Quintessential Baking in 2016.

Nancy Birtwhistle (2014) Picture: BBC Another surprise winner in 2014, as retired GP practice manager Nancy beat the competition. After winning, she has written a popular blog and goes on tours across the country. She also released her own book and campaigns for charity organisation Love Food Hate Waste.

Nadiya Hussain (2015) Picture: BBC/PA Fan favourite Nadiya took the crown in 2015, and has become one of the most successful Bake Off winners ever. She has written for national papers, released her own cook book, presented Loose Women and hosted programmes The Chronicles of Nadiya, Nadiya's British Food Adventure, The Big Family Cooking Showdown and Nadiya's Family Favourites. In 2016, she was chosen to bake a cake for Queen Elizabeth II in honour of her 90th birthday. Impressive.

Candice Brown (2016) Picture: PA Candice left her job as a teacher to focus full time on baking, and has released several recipe books and written columns for The Times. She also featured as a contestant on Dancing on Ice, but was sadly eliminated first. Alongside her entertainment career, she now runs a pub in Bedfordshire with her brother.

Sophie Faldo (2017) Picture: PA The first winner on Channel 4 was previously a Royal Artillery officer, surveillance consultant, ski-touring instructor and trainee stunt performer. Sophie has since turned to banquet catering, including preparing a dessert for 75 people at a VIP dinner alongside Celebrity Masterchef winner Angellica Bell, and making a 9-tiered cake to celebrate the 80th anniversary of HMS Belfast.

Rahul Mandal (2018) Rahul. Picture: Channel 4 Rahul was a bit of a Marmite contestant in the 2018 series with his timid persona in the tent, but he ultimately triumphed in the grand final. The engineering researcher from India has since signed up as a columnist for The Times Magazine and has also popped up to cook on ITV's This Morning.