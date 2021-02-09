QUIZ: Can you beat The Chase? Take on 'The Beast' with these 10 tough questions

The Chase Quiz. Picture: ITV

By Sian Moore

Now it's your turn to take on The Chase.

It's one of the biggest quiz shows on TV, and now we've taken ten of the most challenging questions from the programme and made a pretty tough quiz.

If you think you've got what it takes to go head-to-head with The Beast and take on The Chase, give it a go...

