QUIZ: Can you win Family Fortunes? See how many top answers you can guess

5 January 2021, 11:35
Our survey says...
What makes Family Fortunes so fun is the often ridiculous questions – and the even more ridiculous answers.
We've taken ten head-scratchers from the show's latest series, and all you have to do is guess which option was the top answer of the round.
See if you'd be part of the winning family...
