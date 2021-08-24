QUIZ: Can you win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Can you win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Take on our quiz and find out! Picture: ITV / Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

By Sian Moore

Take on one of the biggest quiz shows of all time and see if you can take home the coveted £1 million prize...

You've probably answered a few questions correctly on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and just knew you could win the show.

Well, now's your chance to prove it.

Sit in the hot seat and answer these 15 tricky questions which build up to that famous £1 million prize.

More quizzes:

QUIZ: Can you beat The Chase? Take on 'The Beast' with these 10 tough questions >

Can you win Pointless? Take on the tricky TV show with our quiz >