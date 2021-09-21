Can you win Pointless? Take on the tricky TV show with our quiz

21 September 2021, 10:09

Take on our Pointless quiz!
Take on our Pointless quiz! Picture: Pointless / BBC

By Sian Moore

If you feel you've crafted a skill for spotting pointless answers, now's your chance to put it to the test.

We've taken some of the trickiest questions from the popular TV show Pointless and put them into a tough quiz.

Instead of trying to guess the correct answer, you'll have to decide which choice is the pointless answer.

Think you've got what it takes?

More quizzes:

QUIZ: Can you beat The Chase? Take on 'The Beast' with these 10 tough questions >

QUIZ: Can you win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? >

More Quizzes

See more More Quizzes

QUIZ: We can guess your eye colour from just your music tastes

QUIZ: We can guess your eye colour from just your music taste
QUIZ: Can you name these one-hit wonders?

QUIZ: Can you name these one-hit wonders?

Can you win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Take on our quiz and find out!

QUIZ: Can you win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

QUIZ: What happens NEXT in these iconic music videos?

QUIZ: What happens NEXT in these iconic music videos?

QUIZ: Which iconic film scene is the REAL one?

QUIZ: Which iconic film scene is the REAL one?

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?