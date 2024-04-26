James Bond icon Pierce Brosnan unrecognisable as elderly man in latest movie role

Pierce Brosnan looks unrecognisable in his new film role.
Pierce Brosnan looks unrecognisable in his new film role.

By Thomas Edward

Pierce Brosnan is the epitome of suave, forever looking elegant and sartorial, even when he's not suited and booted.

He's a guy who just oozes sophistication - no wonder why the Irish actor was cast as the smooth-talking James Bond thirty years ago.

But in new on-set photos from his latest film, Pierce is looking very different. Very different indeed.

In fact, it'd be a fair assumption to confuse the former 007 star with a random bloke in a tracksuit who's just off to the shops for a pint of milk.

That's exactly the look Pierce Brosnan has undertaken for his new film, Giant, according to recently published photos.

We're used to seeing Pierce Brosnan looking suave in suits. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
We're used to seeing Pierce Brosnan looking suave in suits.

The handsome Hollywood star has taken up the role of Irish-born boxing trainer Brendan Ingle in the biopic, Giant.

Giant is the true-life story of British-Yemeni boxer Prince Naseem 'Naz' Hamed and his rags-to-riches rise from poverty to boxing champion.

Thanks to the wonders of the film's make-up and the wardrobe department, Pierce has undergone a complete transformation.

His trademark quaffed, slicked-back hair and smart-casual style are nowhere to be seen, sporting a thinning combover and wearing an all-in-one tracksuit instead.

A far cry from Mamma Mia, Giant will tell the story of how Naseem Hamed was unearthed by trainer Ingle and their ascent to the very top together.

Pierce Brosnan will play boxing trainer Brendan Ingle, complete with combover and all-in-one tracksuit.
Pierce Brosnan will play boxing trainer Brendan Ingle, complete with combover and all-in-one tracksuit.

Detailing the cocky boxer's rise from the streets of Sheffield throughout the 80s and 90s, it'll show the rampant Islamophobia and racism in Britain which Hamed had to fight alongside his opponents.

Director and screenwriter Rowan Athale previously spoke to Variety about his eagerness to tell the story authentically for years now.

"The story of fabled boxing trainer Brendan Ingle and his tempestuous relationship with protege “Prince” Naseem is both legendary and truly cinematic."

"It's exciting, necessary, hilarious, and heartbreaking, and to be making this movie with the incomparable Paddy Considine and Mena Massoud, and with the support of the one and only Sylvester Stallone and his Balboa Productions team, is a dream come true."

