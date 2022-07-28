Shirley Bassey headlines The Sound of 007 in Concert: Tickets, dates, lineup and full details revealed

By Mayer Nissim

Dame Shirley Bassey is the undisputed Queen of James Bond.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dame Shirley Bassey has been announced as the headliner of a special concert to celebrate 60 years of James Bond.

The undisputed Bond Queen tops the bill at The Sound of 007 in Concert show this year.

Bassey is of course the only person to have performed more than one Bond theme, singing the soaring opening songs for Goldfinger in 1964, Diamonds Are Forever in 1971 and Moonraker in 1979.

But what exactly is the concert, and how can you be in attendance for the celebration of all things Bond?

When and where is The Sound of 007 in Concert taking place?

Daniel Craig as James Bond. Picture: Getty Images

The Sound of 007 in Concert takes place at the Royal Albert Hall on October 4, 2022.

The very first "official" James Bond film Dr No was released on October 5, 1962.

The concert is part of a wider 60th anniversary of James Bond at the same venue, which will also include a number of special Bond movie screenings.

Artistic Director of the Royal Albert Hall Lucy Noble said: “We could not be more honoured to host this landmark anniversary of one of the world’s greatest franchises.

"The Hall has forged an indelible association with 007 over many years and we are delighted to help them celebrate."

Who will be performing at The Sound of 007 in Concert?

Shirley Bassey at the premiere of Spectre. Picture: Getty Images

The concert will feature a number of artists who have been involved in the Bond franchise over the years.

As well as headliner Dame Shirley, it is curated by five-time Bond composer David Arnold and will feature 'The World Is Not Enough' 007 theme stars Garbage.

Also performing will be other special guests, including Celeste, who will perform their own versions of the classic Bond themes backed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra conducted by Nicholas Dodd.

More special guests are due to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: "Music has always played a vital role in the success of the 007 series.

"Over the 60-year history, we have been blessed with the extraordinary talents of legendary composers and artists who have created the most powerful and moving musical contributions to our 25 films.

"The Sound of 007 in Concert on October 4 will celebrate their tremendous achievements.”

How can I get tickets for The Sound of 007 in Concert?

Tickets for the show go on sale on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 10am.

Priority Booking for Friends & Patrons of the Royal Albert Hall opens earlier, at Friday July 29, 2022 at 10am.

Ticket prices will be confirmed soon, and when they are we'll let you know how much it'll be.

Will I be able to watch any James Bond movies at the Royal Albert Hall?

The Royal Albert Hall has a strong history when it comes to special screenings of Bond films.

It hosted the World Premieres of Die Another Day, Spectre, Skyfall, and most recently, No Time To Die.

In recent years, the Royal Albert Hall has put on incredible screenings of movies backed by a live orchestra, including film concerts of Casino Royale and Skyfall.

It makes sense that they're doing the same as part of their James Bond celebration.

Casino Royale will be shown In Concert on Thursday, November 17 at 7.30pm. Skyfall will be shown on Friday, November 18 at 7.30pm.

Spectre will be shown on Saturday, November 19 at 2pm and 7.30pm, and again on Sunday, November 20 at 1.30pm.