Pierce Brosnan gives perfect retort to man who offered his wife weight loss surgery

The James Bond actor, 69, was responding to a vicious social media user who had made a Facebook post comparing how different his wife looked now, compared to when she married Brosnan in 2001. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Pierce Brosnan has spoken out about his wife of 22-years Keely after cruel social media trolls commented on her appearance

Pierce Brosnan has once again proven what a great partner he is to his wife Keely Shaye Smith.

The James Bond actor, 69, was responding to a vicious social media user who had made a Facebook post comparing how different his wife looked now, compared to when she married Brosnan in 2001.

The commentator took photos from over 20 years ago and put them side-by-side with recent pictures of the couple to show much they'd changed.

The post went viral with endless fat-shaming and nasty comments aimed at Pierce's wife Keely, before the actor decided to take matters into his own hands and made a statement of his own.

The Irish actor – who regularly posts loving snaps of him and his wife on social media – spoke out strongly to protect his wife, saying 'he loves every curve' of her body and that he sees her as the most beautiful woman in the world.

Pierce reportedly wrote: "Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight. But I strongly love every curve of her body.

"She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children.

Happy Anniversary my love Keely, we danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could it all again. ❤️ Posted by Pierce Brosnan on Friday, August 5, 2022

"In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother.

"And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."

The pair have been together since they met in 1994, where the James Bond actor met journalist Keely at a party in Cabo San Lucas a year before he made his Bond debut in Golden Eye.

Speaking of their meeting, Pierce later told People he couldn't get enough of Keely from the moment he laid eyes on her.

Picture: Alamy

"Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I’d send her tickets to come so we could be together. We just seemed to fit," adding: “I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good.”

The couple have two children together Dylan and Paris.

Pierce has three children from his marriage to his first wife, Cassandra Harris, who sadly died from Ovarian cancer in 1991, and adopted Cassandra's kids from her previous marriage, Charlotte Brosnan and Christopher Brosnan.