Pierce Brosnan pays tribute to 'mighty' Sean Connery in moving social media post

2 November 2020, 12:14

Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Pierce Brosnan has paid tribute to his fellow James Bond star, Sir Sean Connery, in a poignant social media post dedicated to the iconic actor.

Pierce's post comes days after Sir Sean Connery died in his sleep aged 90, surrounded by his family in the Bahamas.

Following the devastating news Pierce Brosnan, 67, who took over the role of James Bond in 1995, penned a moving tribute to the 'greatest' Bond actor.

Posting a black and white picture of the iconic actor on his official Instagram page, Pierce wrote: "Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. 

"You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendour that will live on forever.

Picture: Getty

"You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role.

"You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. 

"You were loved by the world, and will be missed," he concluded. "God bless, rest now, be at peace."

The post comes after current James Bond actor, Daniel Craig, wrote his own tribute to the star.

"It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema," Craig said in a statement. 

"Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style.

"The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.

Connery was the first actor to ever play James Bond and starred in seven of the 007 films. He also won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Untouchables in 1988.
Picture: Getty

"He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

"Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."

Sean's wife of 45 years, Micheline Roquebrune, has confirmed the star was suffering from dementia before his death.

"It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful," she told the MailOnline.

"I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted. He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss."

