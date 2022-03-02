Pierce Brosnan celebrates son Paris's 21st birthday with sweet family photo

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely and sons Paris and Dylan. Picture: Instagram/Pierce Brosnan/Getty

By Tom Eames

Pierce Brosnan and his family were celebrating this week, as his son Paris marked his 21st birthday.

The James Bond actor posted a rare family photo of himself with son Paris and wife Keely.

Paris is Pierce's youngest son with Keely. They also have an older son, Dylan, who turned 25 in January.

"Happy 21st birthday dear Paris," Pierce, 68, wrote with the photograph.

"May the year ahead be all you could wish for! All our love Mamma and Papa."

Paris works as a model, and often posts photos of his work on Instagram.

Pierce and Keely live together on the island of Kauai in Hawaii, having become residents there over a decade ago.

The couple married in Ireland in August 2011, and he often shares his loved-up photos of Keely on social media.

The Irish actor is a father-of-five. He first welcomed son Sean with his first wife, Cassandra Harris, and also adopted her two children, Charlotte and Chris.

Tragically, both Cassandra and Charlotte died from ovarian cancer. Cassandra passed away in 1991, aged 43. The couple had been married for 11 years at the time. Charlotte later died from the same disease in 2013.

Pierce and Keely in 2010. Picture: Getty

In 2015, Pierce spoke about his heartbreak when speaking during the Stand Up To Cancer telecast.

"To watch someone you love have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that part of your sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche," he said.

"I held the generous, strong beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life too soon. Just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte, before she too died from this wretched inherited disease."