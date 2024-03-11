Pierce Brosnan reveals his surprising pick for the next James Bond: 'He'd do a magnificent job'

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has chosen his ideal successor for the iconic spy role, and it's not who you'd expect. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The star played James Bond from 1995 to 2002.

The 70-year-old actor was being interviewed by the BBC during the Oscar Wilde Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday (March 7) when he made the surprising revelation.

Brosnan, who portrayed Bond from 1995 to 2002, starred in four films: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day before passing the torch to Daniel Craig, who portrayed the enigmatic character in five movies from 2006 to 2021.

But just who will be the next 007? It's a question James Bond fans have been pondering for a few years.

Speaking at the Irish Entertainment event, Pierce threw his recommendation into the ring, saying: “Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty’s Secret Service,” Brosnan said of his fellow Irishman, Cillian Murphy, star of Peaky Blinders.

After winning the BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG trophies for his star turn in Oppenheimer, this year's Oscars saw 47-year-old Cillian Murphy win Best Actor, cementing himself as one of the acting greats of his generation.

But what does Cillian think about his potential to fill Daniel Craig's shoes as James Bond?

Speaking to Variety at the same awards show, Cillian said of the 007 role: "I'm a bit old for that," no doubt disappointing fans by adding: "That ship has sailed."

Odds for who will be the next James Bond have been in overdrive since the announcement that Daniel Craig would be stepping down from the iconic role.

Since 2023, the bookmaker's favourite continues to be 33-year-old British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, best known for action movie roles in Kick-Ass, Godzilla, Bullet Train, and playing John Lennon in his breakthrough role in biopic Nowhere Boy.

This year's Oscars saw 47-year-old Cillian Murphy win Best Actor, cementing himself as one of the acting greats of his generation. Picture: Getty

Since 2018 Henry Cavill – best known for playing Superman in the DC Universe – has been a favourite to play Bond, alongside Rege-Jean Page, who became a recent favourite after breaking hearts on the first season Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton.

Other firm favourites include Luther's brilliant Idris Elba, and Happy Valley actor James Norton after he was seen chatting to Daniel Craig in a Royal Box at 2023's Wimbledon men's final.

