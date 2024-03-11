Oppenheimer sweeps Oscars as Al Pacino makes 'anticlimactic' Best Picture gaffe

Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 2024 Oscars. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Oppenheimer was the big winner at last night's Oscars ceremony, taking home seven awards in total.

Cillian Murphy made history as the first Irish-born actor to claim the prestigious Best Actor award, as Oppenheimer swept the Oscars.

The film commanded the evening, securing victories in key categories including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

Murphy was honoured as the best leading actor for his remarkable portrayal of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer.

Expressing his gratitude, Murphy confessed to feeling "overwhelmed" by the win, stating, "I'm a very proud Irishman standing here tonight."

He extended heartfelt appreciation to Nolan and producer Emma Thomas for guiding him through "the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you've taken me on".

Robert Downey Jr, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy. Picture: Getty

In a poignant dedication, he remarked: "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we are all living in Oppenheimer's world, so I'd like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."

The ceremony celebrated Oppenheimer with seven wins, while Poor Things secured four, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, and The Zone of Interest garnered two accolades.

Downey Jr's portrayal of US government official Lewis Strauss earned him the Best Supporting Actor award.

Humorously, he quipped: "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood, and the Academy, in that order. I needed this job more than it needed me.

"I stand here before you a better man because of it. I owe this to my tumultuous childhood and, of course, to the Academy."

Acknowledging his journey, Downey Jr. thanked his wife, Susan, for her unwavering support and credited her for his personal growth.

Nolan, upon receiving his first Best Director Oscar, expressed gratitude to his supporters throughout his career and humbly acknowledged his role in the cinematic journey.

Despite a brief stumble from Al Pacino, as he underwhelmingly announced the winner without reading out the other nominees, Oppenheimer also claimed several technical awards, solidifying its impact.

Ryan Gosling performing I'm Just Ken at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

While Barbie only secured one win for Best Original Song, 'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish, Poor Things emerged as a surprise victor in multiple categories, including production design and costume design.

Emma Stone, upon receiving her award, expressed deep gratitude to the entire team behind Poor Things.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph was recognized as Best Supporting Actress for her poignant portrayal in The Holdovers.

Barbie star Ryan Gosling stole the show with a rousing performance of 'I'm Just Ken', while operatic singer Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo performed 'Time to Say Goodbye' while paying tribute to the stars we lost over the past year.