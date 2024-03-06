Robert Downey Jr facts: Actor's age, movies, wife, children and career explained

By Thomas Edward

Robert Downer Jr. is one of the highest-grossing movie actors of all time.

No mean feat for the actor who, after showing meaningful early promise in his career, was mired by addiction and personal issues.

Since becoming one of the central characters in the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his turn as Tony Stark aka the titular Iron Man in 2008, he achieved major box office success.

In fact, it is Robert Downey Jr. who is often credited with how well-received the comic book universe was, due to his effortless likability on screen.

Nowadays, he is one of Hollywood's most recognisable and beloved stars, and may finally win a coveted Oscar for his performance in Oppenheimer, thirty-two years after his first nomination.

But it hasn't always been plane sailing for the actor. Here's all you need to know about his life and career:

How old is Robert Downey Jr. and where was he born?

Robert Downey Jr - First Role when 5 years old

Robert John Downey Jr. was born on 4th April 1965, in Manhattan, New York City. In 2024 he will turn 59 years old.

The youngest of two children, Robert's parents are actor and film-maker Robert Downey and Elsie Ann Ford who was an actress who appeared in Downey Sr.'s films.

As a child, Downey Jr. appeared in a handful of his father's films such as Pound and Greaser's Palace, which encouraged him to later pursue a career in acting.

He briefly relocated to Los Angeles when his parents divorced, though moved back to New York City to learn his trade as an actor both on and off stage, starring in off-Broadway plays as well as an ill-fated stint on Saturday Night Live where he was branded the worst cast mate of the series.

After moving back to Hollywood - where he lived with fellow budding actor Kiefer Sutherland - Downey Jr. starred in several of the brat-pack era films such as Weird Science and The Pick-up Artist opposite Molly Ringwald.

His reputation as a young actor with huge potential grew, which resulted in him landing the leading role of Charlie Chaplin in 1992 biopic Chaplin, a role he prepared extensively for and garnered him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

What derailed his promising acting career?

Robert Downey Jr and Marisa Tomei in a scene from the film 'Chaplin', 1992. (Photo by Carolco Pictures/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Issues with drug abuse and addiction nearly derailed Robert Downey Jr.'s acting career entirely, as well as destroyed his personal relationships.

Introduced to drugs at a young age by his father, the actor said he was "surrounded by drugs" as a child, and started smoking marijuana at the age of just six.

"When my dad and I would do drugs together, it was like him trying to express his love for me in the only way he knew how," he later revealed.

Throughout the nineties and early noughts, Downey Jr. was arrested on several occasions due to possession of illegal substances, resulting in a year-long in the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison.

A week after his release, he was cast on legal comedy-drama series Ally McBeal, but was fired due to repeated offences, despite winning a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

With his career on a knife-edge, he could no longer get insured to star in films, and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder which he refutes was due to his drug-taking.

When did he make a comeback?

Robert Downey Jr. has been sober since 2003. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage). Picture: Getty

After a successful spell in rehab, Robert Downey Jr. came out wanting to revitalise his acting career, and it took Mel Gibson to pay Downey's insurance bond for the 2003 film The Singing Detective to get it kickstarted.

He went on to star in a series of successful films such as Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gothika, but most notably won praise for his turn in David Fincher's Zodiac.

It all changed however when he was cast as the lead role in Iron Man, playing the cock-sure, charismatic billionaire and inventor Tony Stark who later becomes the titular Iron Man.

The success of his appearance spearheaded the comic book franchise to make more movies from the same universe, and unlocked box office success for Downey Jr.

What are Robert Downey Jr.’s biggest films?

Iron Man (2008) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

- Oppenheimer

- Iron Man (series)

- The Avengers (series)

- Zodiac

- Chaplin

- Tropic Thunder

- Air America

- The Pick-up Artist

- Sherlock Holmes (series)

- Dolittle

Is Robert Downey Jr. married and does he have children?

Robert and Susan have been married since 2005. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. were in a relationship for seven years. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Robert Downey Jr. has been married to movie producer Susan Levin since 2005. They shared two children together, a boy Exton Elias born in 2012 and a girl Avri Roel born in 2014.

He has a child from his previous marriage to singer Deborah Falconer, Indio Falconer Downey who was born in 1993. Downey Jr. and Falconer married after just 42 days together, in a marriage that lasted from 1992 to 2004.

Downey was also in a relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker from 1984 to 1991, but their relationship - much like his first marriage - broke down due to his drug addiction.

How much is Robert Downey Jr. worth?

Oppenheimer | New Trailer

Robert Downey Jr. has an estimated net worth of $300 million.

Is there anything else we should know about Robert Downey Jr.?

Elton John - I Want Love

After his successful and final stay in rehab, Downey Jr.'s first acting role was starring in the music video for Elton John's 'I Want Love', saying the lyrics and meaning of the song resonated with him, depicting how he himself felt.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, she shot sixteen separate single takes of Downey lip-syncing the song whilst walking through Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills, using the final take, with Elton praising him saying: "The way he underplays it is fantastic".

Robert Downey Jr. has successfully maintained his sobriety since 2003.

His cousin is crooner Harry Connick Jr., and was childhood friends with electronic musician Moby.