Watch Tina Turner’s spectacular live performance of James Bond theme ‘GoldenEye’

Watch Tina Turner’s spectacular live performance of ‘Goldeneye’ from the James Bond movie. Picture: YouTube

By Hannah Lovejoy

Tina Turner performed an incredible version of ‘Goldeneye’ live in Amsterdam, The Netherlands in 1996.

Tina Turner performed the iconic James Bond song as part of her Wildest Dreams Tour setlist that took place over 1996 and 1997.

This ‘Goldeneye’ performance was taken as part of Tina’s tour DVD experience - she performed live at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

At the start of the performance, the music begins to play and the production lights up with a golden eye in the centre of the stage. Tina then emerges from the centre of the illuminated eye and makes her way to the centre of the stage.

‘Goldeneye’ was written by Bono and the Edge from rock band U2, especially for Tina Turner. The track was produced by Nellee Hooper, Nellee has worked with artists such as Madonna and Björk.

Once released, ‘Goldeneye’ landed at number ten on the official UK singles chart and peaked at number two on the Billboard chart in the US. The song was released on the official Goldeneye movie soundtrack as well as on Tina’s Wildest Dreams album the following year.

‘Goldeneye’ has since been covered by Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger. Nicole covered the James Bond track in 2010 for the remake of the Goldeneye 007 video game.

In rare interview footage, Tina mentioned that ‘Goldeneye’ sounded like the “right track” for the 1995 James Bond movie.

“It sounds like the right track for the movie, you know some soundtracks to me sometimes they don’t actually go with the movie somehow, it just sounds like a good song, you know this one really sounds like it fits the movie,” Tina explained while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

She continued and said that she’d love to have been a Bond girl but her reputation as a singer is “so strong” that it could be “hindering” her movie career.

Tina added: “Yes, but you know my reputation is so strong as a singer that unfortunately it could be hindering my movie career but I’m still hanging on. I’ll wait. I think it’s time again for a really good Bond movie.”