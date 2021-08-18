How Madonna's casting in A League of Their Own caused its leading star to quit

18 August 2021, 14:55

Debra Winger and Madonna A League of Their Own 1992 movie
Debra Winger and Madonna A League of Their Own 1992 movie. Picture: Getty / YouTube
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

When Madonna agreed to appear in A League of Their Own, it resulted in Debra Winger leaving the project.

Debra has explained that after Madonna got cast in A League of Their Own she decided to quit the movie altogether.

Originally, Debra was cast in the role of Dottie, but when she left Geena Davis ended up playing the role in the 1992 sports movie.

Read more: Madonna pays heartbreaking tribute to singer and model Nick Kamen: "You suffered too much"

Speaking to The Telegraph, Debra revealed that in preparation for the role, she spent three months training with the Chicago Cubs baseball team.

Debra Winger and Madonna A League of Their Own 1992 movie
Debra Winger and Madonna A League of Their Own 1992 movie. Picture: Getty

Debra said that she quit the movie when she heard about Madonna’s casting - explaining that she felt that A League of Their Own director Penny Marshall was making “an Elvis film”.

“The studio agreed with me because it was the only time I ever collected a pay-or-play on my contract. In other words, I collected my pay even though I did not play, and that’s very hard to get in a court,” Debra explained.

“As entertaining as [the finished film] was, you don’t walk away going, ‘Wow, those women did that.’ You kind of go, ‘Is that true?’”

Debra Winger and Madonna A League of Their Own 1992 movie
Debra Winger and Madonna A League of Their Own 1992 movie. Picture: Getty

Debra said that she doesn’t “begrudge” any of the cast from A League of Their Own and thought that Geena “did OK” with her baseball skills.

Read more: When George Michael kissed Madonna live on stage at the 1989 MTV Awards

In 1993, following the film’s release, Geena was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical category at the Golden Globes. Madonna was also nominated at the same award show in the Best Original Song - Motion Picture category.

When asked about Madonna’s performance in A League of Their Own, Debra added: “I think [her] acting career has spoken for itself.”

More from Madonna

See more More from Madonna

Madonna

The top 20 Madonna songs of all time

Features

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Madonna has paid tribute to Levi's laundrette model and singer Nick Kamen who died aged 59.

Madonna pays heartbreaking tribute to singer and model Nick Kamen: "You suffered too much"
Mamma Mia 2

Mother's Day: 10 of the greatest and emotional songs about mums

Song Lists

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features

George Michael was being presented the MTV Lifetime Achievement Award – also known as the Video Vanguard Award – when he gave Madonna a sensual kiss on the lips.

When George Michael kissed Madonna live on stage at the 1989 MTV Awards

George Michael

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Freddie Mercury and his parents

Who were Freddie Mercury's parents? Queen singer's family explained

Freddie Mercury

Tim McGraw's daughter appears in his new music video

Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey stars in country singer's new video for '7500 OBO' single

Country

Aretha Franklin gives stunning performance of ‘I Will Always Love You’ during emotional Whitney Houston tribute

When Aretha Franklin performed stunning ‘I Will Always Love You’ in emotional Whitney Houston tribute

Aretha Franklin

Richard Marx interview: Singer recalls emotional story behind co-writing 'Dance with My Father' with Luther Vandross

Richard Marx recalls emotional story behind co-writing 'Dance with My Father' with Luther Vandross

Music

Barbra Streisand explains why she was not a fan of Lady Gaga's A Star is Born remake

Barbra Streisand isn't a fan of Lady Gaga's A Star is Born remake: "I thought it was the wrong idea"

Barbra Streisand