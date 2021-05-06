Madonna pays heartbreaking tribute to singer and model Nick Kamen: "You suffered too much"

6 May 2021, 10:26

Madonna has paid tribute to Levi's laundrette model and singer Nick Kamen who died aged 59.
Madonna has paid tribute to Levi's laundrette model and singer Nick Kamen who died aged 59.

By Giorgina Hamilton

Madonna has paid tribute to Levi's laundrette model and singer Nick Kamen who died earlier this week aged 59.

Madonna has paid a heartfelt tribute to singer Nick Kamen who died earlier this week after a long illness.

The Queen of Pop worked closely with the model and singer in the 1980s and the two struck up a friendship and were often pictured together in private and at parties.

Madonna notably co-wrote and contributed vocals to Nick's 1986 top five hit song 'Each Time You Break My Heart'.

Madonna worked closely with Nick Kamen in the 1980's and the two struck up a friendship and were often pictured together in private and at parties.
Madonna worked closely with Nick Kamen in the 1980's and the two struck up a friendship and were often pictured together in private and at parties.

The songstress posted a picture of herself alongside a tribute and three pictures of Nick at various stages in his career.

"It's heartbreaking to know you are gone," she wrote in the caption. "You were always such a kind, sweet human and you suffered too much.

"Hope you are happier wherever you are Nick Kamen."

Madonna's post comes after Nick Kamen's close friend Boy George lead tributes to the star, describing him as "the most beautiful and sweetest man".

The Essex-born model was best known for appearing in the famous Levi's 501 advert filmed in a launderette in 1985 (below).

Nick Kamen's was close friends with Culture Club lead singer Boy George. The pair pictured in March, 1987.
Nick Kamen's was close friends with Culture Club lead singer Boy George. The pair pictured in March, 1987.

Full name Ivor Neville Kamen, Nick found fame in the iconic jeans commercial, which showed him arriving at a laundrette and stripping down to his boxer shorts, while several women looked on in surprise.

It was soundtracked by Marvin Gaye's 'I Heard It Through The Grapevine', and helped boost the sales of denim jeans around the world.

Madonna soon spotted him, and said she was taken in by Kamen's "charisma" and "beautiful voice".

She recorded his best known song - which was left over from her third studio album True Blue - and she provided backing vocals.

