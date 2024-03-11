Madonna and Kylie Minogue get together to duet for the first time ever - video

By Mayer Nissim

Two total pop icons join forces.

Madonna brought out the big guns last week to celebrate International Women's Day with a very special guest.

The pop superstar welcomed Kylie Minogue for a surprise performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday, (March 7).

"I would like to introduce a very special guest who is going to come up here and sing with me," Madonna told the crowd. "Her name is Kylie Minogue."

She brought Kylie – wearing a Madonna T-shirt – on stage with a massive hug, before telling the crowd: "Now this is what we call a survivor, okay?

"It's a privilege for me to be up here singing with you. You are a fighter too, god bless you. Never give up – you never did."

Kylie added: "This moment has been a long, long, long, long time coming."

The pair first performed an acoustic version of Gloria Gaynor's disco classic 'I Will Survive', with Madonna playing guitar and both women sharing the vocals.

They then got the crowd moving with a completely a capella snippet of Kylie's own massive hit 'Can't Get You Out of My Head'.

Madonna and Kylie Minogue Sing Together on Stage for the Very First Time

"Couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate International Woman’s Day…………..Then to Sing with @kylieminogue …. On. Stage last night!!!!" said Madonna on Instagram after the show.

Kylie added on her own feed: "It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE 😘😘😘"

Madonna's show was the third of three dates at the Forum as part of her 80-date worldwide Celebration tour.