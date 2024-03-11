Madonna and Kylie Minogue get together to duet for the first time ever - video

11 March 2024, 15:18

Madonna shares coronavirus message from the bath

By Mayer Nissim

Two total pop icons join forces.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Madonna brought out the big guns last week to celebrate International Women's Day with a very special guest.

The pop superstar welcomed Kylie Minogue for a surprise performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday, (March 7).

"I would like to introduce a very special guest who is going to come up here and sing with me," Madonna told the crowd. "Her name is Kylie Minogue."

She brought Kylie – wearing a Madonna T-shirt – on stage with a massive hug, before telling the crowd: "Now this is what we call a survivor, okay?

"It's a privilege for me to be up here singing with you. You are a fighter too, god bless you. Never give up – you never did."

Kylie added: "This moment has been a long, long, long, long time coming."

The pair first performed an acoustic version of Gloria Gaynor's disco classic 'I Will Survive', with Madonna playing guitar and both women sharing the vocals.

They then got the crowd moving with a completely a capella snippet of Kylie's own massive hit 'Can't Get You Out of My Head'.

Madonna and Kylie Minogue Sing Together on Stage for the Very First Time

"Couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate International Woman’s Day…………..Then to Sing with @kylieminogue …. On. Stage last night!!!!" said Madonna on Instagram after the show.

Kylie added on her own feed: "It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE 😘😘😘"

Madonna's show was the third of three dates at the Forum as part of her 80-date worldwide Celebration tour.

More from Madonna

See more More from Madonna

Madonna's greatest songs

Madonna's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

The greatest Oscars performances

The greatest Oscars music performances of all time, ranked

Music

Mamma Mia 2

Mother's Day: 10 of the greatest and emotional songs about mums

Song Lists

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Music

Did George Harrison have an affair with Madonna?

Did George Harrison have a relationship with Madonna?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

MJ the Musical

Win two tickets to see new Michael Jackson musical MJ plus a London trip!

Michael Jackson

David Bowie's daughter is following in her famous father's footsteps with a songwriting career of her own.

David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones releases original song and sounds just like her superstar dad

David Bowie

The greatest movie songs ever

The 100 greatest movie songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Bryan Adams scored a huge hit in 1991

The Story of... 'Everything I Do (I Do it For You)' by Bryan Adams

Song Facts

Morgan Wallen is heading to London

Morgan Wallen announced as final headliner for BST Hyde Park 2024

Country

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents