Gloria Gaynor facts: 'I Will Survive' singer's age, husband, children and songs explained
28 December 2022, 17:27
Gloria Gaynor became a disco queen in the late 1970s, thanks largely to one song in particular.
In 1979, Gloria scored a massive international hit with the empowering disco anthem 'I Will Survive', but she also had several other big hits.
She was originally a singer for The Soul Satisfiers in the 1960s, before going solo after being signed by Clive Davis in the early 1970s.
Gloria finally achieved success in 1975 with her versions of 'Never Can Say Goodbye' and 'Reach Out (I'll Be There)'.
However, it wasn't until 1978 when her new song 'I Will Survive' started climbing the charts in America, despite originally being just a B-side.
Her other big hit was 'I Am What I Am', which cemented Gloria Gaynor as a gay icon.
After experiencing a career upturn in the 1990s thanks to a disco revival, Gloria has continued to perform live and release music. She even won her second Grammy in 2020.
In 2022, Gloria competed in season eight of The Masked Singer in the US as Mermaid.
-
How old is Gloria Gaynor?
Born Gloria Fowles, she was born on September 7, 1943. She celebrated her 79th birthday in 2022.
She was born in Newark, New Jersey, to parents Daniel Fowles and Queenie Mae Proctor.
Gloria grew up as a tomboy, and she had five brothers and one sister.
-
Is Gloria Gaynor married and does she have children?
Gloria Gaynor married her manager Linwood Simon in 1979.
However, the couple divorced in 2005.
She has no children. She once said that while she always wanted children, her ex-husband never did.