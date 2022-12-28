Gloria Gaynor facts: 'I Will Survive' singer's age, husband, children and songs explained

Gloria Gaynor became a disco queen in the late 1970s, thanks largely to one song in particular.

In 1979, Gloria scored a massive international hit with the empowering disco anthem 'I Will Survive', but she also had several other big hits.

She was originally a singer for The Soul Satisfiers in the 1960s, before going solo after being signed by Clive Davis in the early 1970s.

Gloria finally achieved success in 1975 with her versions of 'Never Can Say Goodbye' and 'Reach Out (I'll Be There)'.

However, it wasn't until 1978 when her new song 'I Will Survive' started climbing the charts in America, despite originally being just a B-side.

Her other big hit was 'I Am What I Am', which cemented Gloria Gaynor as a gay icon.

After experiencing a career upturn in the 1990s thanks to a disco revival, Gloria has continued to perform live and release music. She even won her second Grammy in 2020.

In 2022, Gloria competed in season eight of The Masked Singer in the US as Mermaid.