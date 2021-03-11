Tina Turner opens up about 'abusive life' in new trailer for sensational documentary

11 March 2021, 11:53 | Updated: 11 March 2021, 12:53

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Tina Turner reveals her road to fame and the 'abusive life' she led with husband Ike Turner in a new trailer for a documentary based on the singer's career, due to be released on March 27.

Tina Turner has spoken about the pitfalls on her road to fame in a trailer for the HBO documentary, Tina.

The documentary, which premieres on March 27, will feature unseen clips, rare audio and interviews with stars including Oprah Winfrey and Tina's current husband Erwin Bach.

Opening with various talking heads praise the stars voice and stage prescenes, the trailer quickly takes a turn as Tina reveals the "abusive life" she was leading with husband Ike Turner.

Tina Turner has opened up about her 'abusive' marriage and terrible divorce in the new HBO documentary. Picture: HBO/Tina
"I had an abusive life," Tina Turner (pictured) says in a new interview. "There's no other way to tell the story. ... The divorce, I got nothing. No money, no house. So I said, 'I'll just take my name.'". Picture: HBO/Tina
Tina Turner divorced Ike Turner (pictured) in 1976. Picture: HBO/Tina

"I had an abusive life," the 81-year-old star says in a new interview. "There's no other way to tell the story. ... The divorce, I got nothing. No money, no house. So I said, 'I'll just take my name.'"

"Nobody would touch Tina Turner," she says about herself, with another commentator adding, "she would play anywhere just to make the money to get by."

But she didn't give up and later in the trailer she says she dreamt about being "the first Black rock 'n' roll singer to pack places like the [Rolling] Stones."

Tina Turner eventually became a household name in her own right, with sell-out arena tours and a plethora of number one hit songs including 'What's Love Got To Do With It' and 'Simply The Best.'

Watch new trailer for the HBO documentary Tina below:

Tina Turner has given unparallelled access to her life in new documentary Tina, due to be released on March 27. Picture: HBO/Tina

Tina has won eight Grammy Awards during her career, has been nominated for a further ten and in 1991 the star was elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

As the preview charts her solo success and her incredible ability as a performer, Tina says recalls the difficulties she faced along the way.

"It hurts to remember those times," she says "but at a certain stage forgiveness takes over."

Tina will be released on March 27 in the US and will be available watch watch in the UK from March 28 on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV.

More from Tina Turner

