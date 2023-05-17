Pierce Brosnan facts: James Bond actor's age, wife, children and movies revealed

Pierce Brosnan in 2010. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Pierce Brosnan is one of Ireland's greatest-ever actors.

The beloved actor is one of only a handful of stars to play James Bond, having starred in four 007 films from 1995's GoldenEye to 2002's Die Another Day.

Pierce Brosnan also appeared in the Bond films Tomorrow Never Dies and The World Is Not Enough, and played the title role in Remington Steele from 1982 to 1987.

He first trained in commercial illustration, before attending the Drama Centre in London for three years. After a stage acting career, he first appeared on film in 1980's The Long Good Friday opposite Bob Hoskins.

He found fame on TV before appearing in the Cold War spy film The Fourth Protocol in 1987.

Pierce's other famous roles include The Lawnmower Man, Mrs Doubtfire, Mars Attacks!, Dante's Peak, Robinson Crusoe, The Thomas Crown Affair, The Matador, Mamma Mia (and its sequel), The Ghost Writer, Percy Jackson, Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga, and Black Adam.

He has received two Golden Globe Award nominations, for the miniseries Nancy Astor (1982) and for the comedy film The Matador (2005).

Pierce is also known for his charitable work and environmental activism, and in 1997 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.