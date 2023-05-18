Pierce Brosnan's family share unseen photos and moving tributes to James Bond star on his 70th birthday

By Giorgina Hamilton

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has turned 70 and he looks better than ever .

Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely has shared a moving tribute to her husband as he turns 70 years old.

The James Bond actor, who celebrated his milestone birthday on May 16, can be seen soaking up the sun in a beautiful photograph posted to his wife's Instagram page.

Keely paid tribute to her husband of over 20 years in the photo's caption, complimenting Pierce's 'adventurous' spirit.

"Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial," she wrote.

"Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun.

"It’s not how old you are … it’s how bold you are in life. I love you with all my heart."

Keely Shaye and Pierce have two sons together, Dylan and Paris –and the latter also took to social media to send birthday wishes to his dad.

Accompanying a range of photos of Pierce and his sons, Paris wrote: "Happy 70th to the creator @piercebrosnanofficial.

"More life, more art, more blessings…"

Fans were quick to compliment the loving family, particularly the strong bond between Pierce and his wife.

"It’s nice to see a celebrity couple who are normal and love each other so much," one said.

"True Real Love is what you share, you are both ageing like fine wines the secret of that is happiness and comfort. #Goals Happy Birthday Pierce," another said in a moving post.

Pierce and Keely pair have been together since 1994, when the James Bond actor met journalist Keely at a party in Cabo San Lucas – a year before he made his Bond debut in Golden Eye.

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely arrive at 2020 Golden Globes

Speaking of their meeting, Pierce later told People he couldn't get enough of Keely from the moment he laid eyes on her: "Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I’d send her tickets to come so we could be together. We just seemed to fit."

"I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

The couple married in 2001 at the 785-year-old Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, Ireland, surrounded by friends and family.

In 2019, the Mamma Mia! star told The Sun that Keely is still the only woman for him: "I love her vitality, her passion. When Keely looks at me I go weak at the knees,” he said, adding she "made him the man I am."