Where was Mamma Mia and Mamma Mia 2 filmed? A location guide

18 September 2020, 12:53

Mamma Mia cast
Picture: Universal

By Tom Eames

There is so much to enjoy about the Mamma Mia films.

Obviously there's all the ABBA songs, but there's also the fantastic locations and sunny backdrops. It makes us want to grab our Factor 50 and book the quickest flight to Greece.

But where is the musical and its sequel actually filmed?

Read more: The latest news and videos from Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Where was Mamma Mia filmed?

In Mamma Mia, most of the outdoor scenes were filmed on location at the small Greek island of Skopelos, and the seaside hamlet of Damouchari in the Pelion area of Greece.

Skopelos
Skopelos Island harbour and town. Picture: Getty

The film's main location site in Skopelos was Kastani beach on the south west coast. The producers also built a beach bar and jetty along the beach, but sadly removed both set pieces after they finished.

Meanwhile, producers also built a complete set for Donna's Greek villa at the 007 stage at Pinewood Studios, and most of the film was actually shot there. Real trees were used, and were watered daily through an automated watering system. They were also given access to daylight so they kept growing.

Skopelos Island
Skopelos Island. Picture: Getty

When Pierce Brosnan's character Sam leaves his New York office to head to the Greek Island, this was actually filmed at the Lloyd's Building on Lime Street in London.

Bill Anderson's yacht The Fernando was the Tai-Mo-Shan, built in 1934 by HS Rouse at the Hong Kong and Whampoa dockyards.

Where was Mamma Mia 2 filmed?

The sequel totally changed location entirely. Following shows including The Durrells and Game of Thrones, production for the film moved to Croatia, particularly the island of Vis.

Vis, Croatia
Vis, Croatia. Picture: Getty

The filming was centred on the village of Komiza to the west, including Barjoska Bay, where they actually built a new road to bring the production to the rocky coast.

They also filmed at the island’s most famous landmark, Stiniva beach on the south coast. There were also scenes shot in the far western tip of Barjaci, and Jastozera, a waterside restaurant that was converted into a Greek tavern.

Vis, Croatia
Vis, Croatia. Picture: Getty

So if you're thinking of booking yourself a Mamma Mia-themed holiday (providing you can even get there, of course), then either the Greek island of Skopelos or the island of Vis in Croatia is the way to go.

