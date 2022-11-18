Pierce Brosnan announces the birth of his gorgeous new grandson and reveals adorable name

18 November 2022, 12:11

Pierce Brosnan has taken to Instagram to reveal his new family member.
Pierce Brosnan has taken to Instagram to reveal his new family member. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

He clearly couldn't wait to share the good news.

Pierce Brosnan was overcome with joy after revealing the birth of his brand new grandson on Thursday, 17th November.

The former James Bond icon welcomed his fourth grandchild into the world the previous weekend.

Born on 11th November 2022, Pierce shared his excitement at meeting the gorgeous new member of his family: Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan.

Baby Jaxxon's parents are Pierce's son Seán Brosnan and daughter-in-law Sanja Banic, who also have a daughter called Marley who was born in 2015.

Sharing two beautiful pictures of his new grandson, Pierce melted the heart of his 1.8 million Instagram followers writing: "all good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome".

"Congratulations my darling Sean, Sanja and Marley. Peace be with you," Pierce wrote in the caption next to two adorable close-up images of Jaxxon.

Seán Brosnan, who is also an actor, married his wife Sanja in 2014 in New York. They had their first child Marley the year after, the third of Pierce's grandchildren.

He has two older grandchildren called Isabella, 24, and Lucas, 17, via his late daughter Charlotte.

Charlotte Brosnan tragically died of ovarian cancer in 2013 at the age of just 42.

It was the same disease that claimed the lives of hers and Sean's mother Cassandra Harris, who was Pierce's first wife.

Pierce wasn't Charlotte's biological father - she was the daughter of Cassandra's first husband Dermot Harris, the brother of Harry Potter star Richard Harris, who also had a brother Christopher.

When Pierce married Cassandra, he legally adopted Christopher and Charlotte, raising them and giving them his last name.

Pierce with his sons Seán (far left), Dylan, and Paris in 2015.
Pierce with his sons Seán (far left), Dylan, and Paris in 2015. Picture: Alamy
Pierce Brosnan and his late daughter Charlotte, the mother of his first two grandchildren, in 1995.
Pierce Brosnan and his late daughter Charlotte, the mother of his first two grandchildren, in 1995. Picture: Alamy

Pierce's family has been struck by tragedy throughout the years, but now is a wonderful time for them to celebrate the addition of a new Brosnan.

Happily married to his wife Keely Shaye Smith - who he shared two boys Dylan and Paris with - Pierce gushed about the feeling of having new grandchildren after Marley was born.

Appearing on Live! With Kelly, Pierce said: "She just melts my heart."

"It's just such a joy to be a grandparent, and there's just something intoxicating about it and beautiful."

The Irish actor, painter and environmentalist added that the excitement when new family members are born is connected to the period of your life, growing old after having had children yourself.

"You've brought up a son, a daughter, and now you have a granddaughter, a grandson, and you're kind of looking at the clock - time past, time present."

Now he and his family get to enjoy an entirely new chapter of their lives with baby Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan on board.

