Daniel Craig facts: James Bond actor's age, wife, children, movies and net worth revealed

Daniel Craig in 2015. Picture: Getty

Daniel Craig is one the UK's best-known Hollywood actors.

The English actor found international fame thanks to playing James Bond in the legendary film series, starting with 2006's Casino Royale and concluding with 2021's No Time to Die.

Daniel Craig trained at the National Youth Theatre in London, and made his film debut in 1992's The Power of One, with his breakthrough role arriving in the TV drama Our Friends in the North four years later.

He won new fans for his supporting roles in films like Elizabeth (1998), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), Road to Perdition (2002), Layer Cake (2004), and Munich (2005).

Since winning plaudits for playing James Bond, he has also appeared in films such as The Golden Compass, Cowboys & Aliens, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Knives Out.

In 2011, Daniel also made his Broadway debut in Harold Pinter's Betrayal opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz.

Daniel was appointed Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to film and theatre. This was the same honour held by Ian Fleming's James Bond.