Daniel Craig facts: James Bond actor's age, wife, children, movies and net worth revealed
25 November 2022, 17:03
Daniel Craig is one the UK's best-known Hollywood actors.
The English actor found international fame thanks to playing James Bond in the legendary film series, starting with 2006's Casino Royale and concluding with 2021's No Time to Die.
Daniel Craig trained at the National Youth Theatre in London, and made his film debut in 1992's The Power of One, with his breakthrough role arriving in the TV drama Our Friends in the North four years later.
He won new fans for his supporting roles in films like Elizabeth (1998), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), Road to Perdition (2002), Layer Cake (2004), and Munich (2005).
Since winning plaudits for playing James Bond, he has also appeared in films such as The Golden Compass, Cowboys & Aliens, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Knives Out.
In 2011, Daniel also made his Broadway debut in Harold Pinter's Betrayal opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz.
Daniel was appointed Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to film and theatre. This was the same honour held by Ian Fleming's James Bond.
-
How old is Daniel Craig and where is he from?
Full name Daniel Wroughton Craig, he was born on March 2, 1968. He celebrated his 54th birthday in 2022.
Daniel was born in Chester, Cheshire. He was the son of art teacher Carol Olivia (née Williams) and Timothy John Wroughton Craig (1943–2020), a midshipman in the Merchant Navy and steel erector.
He also has an older sister named Lea (born 1965).
His middle name, Wroughton, comes from his great-great-grandmother, Grace Matilda Wroughton.
After his parents divorced in 1972, he and his sister moved to the Wirral Peninsula with their mother.
-
Who is Daniel Craig's wife and how many children does he have?
In 1992, Daniel Craig married actress Fiona Loudon.
They had a daughter named Ella, before divorcing in 1994.
He was engaged to film producer Satsuki Mitchell from 2005 until 2010.
Daniel had known actress Rachel Weisz since working together on Les Grandes Horizontales in 1994. They began dating in late 2010, and were married in a private ceremony in New York City the following summer, with only four guests in attendance, including Craig's daughter and Weisz's son.
In 2018, it was reported that their first child together, a daughter, had been born. Her name is thought to be Grace.
-
What is Daniel Craig's net worth?
Daniel Craig's net worth is said to be around $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.