Hall & Oates feud: Daryl Hall files lawsuit and restraining order against John Oates

By Mayer Nissim

Details of the litigation are sealed.

Hall & Oates have technically been a duo together for over half a century, but in truth they've split and reconciled many times over the last 50 years.

Their current parting may prove to be a more permanent one, though, as details have emerged of a lawsuit between the musicians.

"Members of the beloved pop rock duo Hall & Oates are locked in mysterious litigation," reports Axios Nashville's Nate Rau.

"Daryl Hall filed a lawsuit yesterday against John Oates in Nashville Chancery Court. At least for now, all of the filings in the litigation are under seal."

Variety notes that in addition to the undisclosed complaint filed on November 16, Hall also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order.

Hall & Oates in 1982. Picture: Getty Images

The order was issued the following day and is due to begin on November 30.

Many outlets reporting the lawsuit have drawn attention to Hall's controversial appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast last year.

"You think John Oates is my partner?" Hall said. "He's my business partner. He’s not my creative partner."

Hall & Oates in concert in 2002. Picture: Getty Images

He added: “John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners.

"We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate, and that's a really important thing for me."

Hall & Oates released 18 studio albums together, with the most recent being 2006's Home for Christmas.