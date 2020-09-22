Matt Lucas facts: Bake Off and Little Britain star's partner, age and Boris Johnson impression revealed

22 September 2020, 18:05

Matt Lucas
Matt Lucas. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Matt Lucas is one of the UK's best loved comedians thanks to his days on Little Britain and Shooting Stars, and he's now joined Noel Fielding as co-host of the Great British Bake Off for 2020.

With Matt Lucas taking over from Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off for 2020, here's all the important facts about the talented star, including his age, partner and where he's from.

  1. Who is Matt Lucas?

    Matt Lucas is an English actor, comic, writer, and TV star.

    He is best known for working with David Walliams on the sketch shows Rock Profile, Little Britain and Come Fly With Me.

    He played Nardole in Doctor Who, and appeared in films including Alice in Wonderland and Bridesmaids.

    Matt also appeared as George Dawes in Shooting Stars.

  2. When did Matt Lucas join The Great British Bake Off?

    The Great British Bake Off stars in 2020
    The Great British Bake Off stars in 2020. Picture: Channel 4

    In 2020, after Sandi Toksvig announced she was leaving Bake Off after three years, Matt Lucas was confirmed as her replacement by Channel 4.

    "I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television," the comic said.

    "I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation."

    Noel added: "I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile. I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph."

    Paul Hollywood said: ‘I’m a genuine fan of Matt’s, it is such great news he will be joining us in the tent, he’s a fantastic addition to the team."

  3. Matt Lucas age: How old is he?

    Matt Lucas in 2010
    Matt Lucas in 2010. Picture: Getty

    Matt Lucas was born on March 5, 1974. He celebrated his 46th birthday in 2020.

    He was born in the Paddington area of London, and is the son of Diana and chauffeuring business owner John Stanley Lucas (1944–1996). His father died of a heart attack when Matt was 22.

    He is Jewish, with some of his mother's family fleeing what would become Nazi Germany just before the Second World War.

    Matt has had alopecia since childhood, and lost all of his hair aged seven.

  4. Matt Lucas partner: Is he married?

    Matt is openly gay, and in 2006 he began a civil partnership with partner Kevin McGee.

    However, they separated and had their civil partnership dissolved through the High Court in 2008. McGee sadly passed away a year later.

    Matt has kept his private life to himself in recent years, and it is unknown if he is currently in a relationship.

  5. When did Matt Lucas impersonate Boris Johnson?

    Matt Lucas made headlines in 2020 thanks to his hilarious spoof of Boris Johnson, soon after the Prime Minister gave instructions to the nation at the launch of lockdown due to COVID-19.

    It was watched by millions of people, and saw Matt impersonating the PM saying: "So we are saying don't go to work, go to work, don't take public transport go to work, don't go to work."

    He added: "If you can work from home, go to work. Don't go to work. Go outside. Don't go outside. And then we will or won't, something or other."

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Bake Off Winners

Great British Bake Off winners: Where are they now?

Bake Off

Fred and Tim Williams

These twins reacting to classic music on YouTube is a joy - who are Fred and Tim Williams?

Music

Smooth's Myleene Klass is announced for Dancing on Ice 2021

Myleene Klass is the first celebrity announced for Dancing on Ice 2021

Dancing on Ice

Mamma Mia 2

Will there be a Mamma Mia 3? Sequel predictions and theories

Features

Jenni Falconer chats with Ruth Jones

Ruth Jones reveals Gavin & Stacey future: 'The door is closed, but it's not locked'

Virtual Coffee Break

More on Smooth

Can you guess the next line in these '80s number one hits?

QUIZ: Guess the next lyric in these '80s number one hits

Quizzes

John Lennon’s 'attention-seeking killer' Mark Chapman apologises for murder: 'I’m sorry'

John Lennon’s 'attention-seeking killer' Mark Chapman apologises for murder: 'I’m sorry'

John Lennon

Pamela Hutchinson of The Emotions has died aged 61

The Emotions and 'Boogie Wonderland' singer Pamela Hutchinson has died, aged 61

Music

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Features

George Michael's unearthed poetry shows the star's talent at a young age

Heartbreaking poetry George Michael wrote at 11-years-old proves the star's early talent

George Michael

David Bowie and Iman pictured in 1992, two years after they first met

How David Bowie met Iman: Matchmaker recalls night "lonely" star met his soulmate

Music