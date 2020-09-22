Matt Lucas facts: Bake Off and Little Britain star's partner, age and Boris Johnson impression revealed

Matt Lucas is one of the UK's best loved comedians thanks to his days on Little Britain and Shooting Stars, and he's now joined Noel Fielding as co-host of the Great British Bake Off for 2020.

With Matt Lucas taking over from Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off for 2020, here's all the important facts about the talented star, including his age, partner and where he's from.

Who is Matt Lucas? Matt Lucas is an English actor, comic, writer, and TV star. He is best known for working with David Walliams on the sketch shows Rock Profile, Little Britain and Come Fly With Me. He played Nardole in Doctor Who, and appeared in films including Alice in Wonderland and Bridesmaids. Matt also appeared as George Dawes in Shooting Stars.

When did Matt Lucas join The Great British Bake Off? The Great British Bake Off stars in 2020. Picture: Channel 4 In 2020, after Sandi Toksvig announced she was leaving Bake Off after three years, Matt Lucas was confirmed as her replacement by Channel 4. "I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television," the comic said. "I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation." Noel added: "I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile. I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph." Paul Hollywood said: ‘I’m a genuine fan of Matt’s, it is such great news he will be joining us in the tent, he’s a fantastic addition to the team."

Matt Lucas age: How old is he? Matt Lucas in 2010. Picture: Getty Matt Lucas was born on March 5, 1974. He celebrated his 46th birthday in 2020. He was born in the Paddington area of London, and is the son of Diana and chauffeuring business owner John Stanley Lucas (1944–1996). His father died of a heart attack when Matt was 22. He is Jewish, with some of his mother's family fleeing what would become Nazi Germany just before the Second World War. Matt has had alopecia since childhood, and lost all of his hair aged seven.

Matt Lucas partner: Is he married? Matt is openly gay, and in 2006 he began a civil partnership with partner Kevin McGee. However, they separated and had their civil partnership dissolved through the High Court in 2008. McGee sadly passed away a year later. Matt has kept his private life to himself in recent years, and it is unknown if he is currently in a relationship.