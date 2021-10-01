Patti Labelle and The Temptations’ Otis Williams’ fascinating romance and engagement explored

1 October 2021, 14:15

Patti Labelle and The Temptations’ Otis Williams’ fascinating engagement explored
Patti Labelle and The Temptations’ Otis Williams’ fascinating engagement explored. Picture: Getty
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Patti LaBelle and Otis Williams of The Temptations previously shared a romantic relationship and were engaged for a period of time before splitting up.

The singers first met in the 1960s after Patti LaBelle attended a concert that The Temptations were performing at in downtown Philadelphia.

After the show, Patti met the group’s baritone, Otis Williams and the pair began dating. When the former couple first met, Patti was part of the girl group the Bluebelles, an extremely popular music act.

At the same time, The Temptations were one of the biggest Motown acts and had many popular songs including ‘My Girl’ and ‘Ain't Too Proud to Beg’.

Read more: Patti LaBelle facts: Singer's age, children, husband and career revealed

Speaking on OWN, Patti admitted that she was “more in love with The Temptations than Otis” and described herself as “a little celebrity crazy”.

Patti mentioned that she got a “beautiful ring” and Otis started to talk to her about the type of future they’d have together as a married couple.

"I ended up seeing Otis, and we ended up becoming engaged," Patti explained.

"I think I was more in love with The Temptations than Otis Williams, who was a very sweet man. They were big at that time, you know, and sometimes you get a little celebrity crazy, and I think I was in that category."

Patti Labelle and The Temptations’ Otis Williams’ fascinating engagement explored
Patti Labelle and The Temptations’ Otis Williams’ fascinating engagement explored. Picture: Getty

Read more: Relive the special moment when The Temptations and The Supremes teamed up for a mega hits medley

During their engagement, Otis suggested to Patti that she should move to Detroit, he also said that she should give up her singing career.

When Patti was told not to sing, she knew that the relationship would work out and she explained that she’s “glad” that she “didn’t marry” Otis.

Patti continued: "I said very nicely, 'The engagement is off. I have to sing for the rest of my life. If they weren't paying me, I have to sing. That's how it is with me'.

"I still really care for him very much. ... But I'm glad I didn't marry you, boo boo."

Patti Labelle and The Temptations’ Otis Williams’ fascinating engagement explored
Patti Labelle and The Temptations’ Otis Williams’ fascinating engagement explored. Picture: Getty

Read more: 5 artists who were mentored by Clive Davis: Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and more

Reflecting on her decision to end their engagement, Patti said that it was a “good move” where she was concerned.

“I knew that I was more than that, you know, so believe in yourself and release yourself of things that you think you want. Release that mind and say ‘no, I want to do better,’” Patti added.

