Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' incredible life-long friendship explained

30 September 2021, 12:24

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers incredible friendship explained
Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers incredible friendship explained. Picture: Getty
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers are two of the greatest country singers of all time and the pair shared a truly unique bond and friendship.

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ friendship spanned more than three decades and it started after they collaborated on the track ‘Islands in the Stream’.

This iconic country music duo had a fascinating relationship, here’s everything you need to know about Dolly and Kenny’s partnership.

  1. How did Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers become friends?

    Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers incredible friendship explained
    Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers incredible friendship explained. Picture: Getty

    Dolly and Kenny’s friendship began after they recorded their ‘Islands in the Stream’ duet in 1982. Individually, the artists had relatively successful careers and had started to make names for themselves on the country music scene.

    Dolly explained how she knew of Kenny before recording ‘Islands in the Stream’ and said that she “loved” Kenny’s music.

    "I first became aware of Kenny when he was with a group called First Edition. I heard a song called 'I Just Dropped In to See What Condition My Condition Was In,” she said during an appearance on CMT Giants (via PopCulture).

    Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers incredible friendship explained
    Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers incredible friendship explained. Picture: Getty

    Read more: How Dolly Parton was inspired by Whitney Houston when she spent ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties

    "I thought that was very clever, but I loved the sound of his voice and I kind of followed around to see who he was and got more involved in his music. I loved all of Kenny's songs. I just love his sound."

    In 2017, Kenny spoke with ET Canada about his relationship with Dolly and described the country legend’s friendship as “great”.

    Kenny explained: “It’s been great, the thing about Dolly is unless you make her mad and I’ve never done that. She always, everything she says comes from love, so you have to take it that way.

    “She can say the most bizarre things and she does and if you remember that it came from love you can’t be upset.”

  2. What songs did Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers record together?

    ‘Islands in the Stream’ is the most well-known collaboration from Dolly and Kenny. The duet became a number one hit on the Billboard chart in 1983 and spent 24 weeks in the chart.

    Dolly and Kenny also had other collaborations together including the tracks ‘Real Love’ and ‘Love Is Strange’. The pair also recorded a Christmas album together, it was titled Once Upon A Christmas, it was released in 1984.

    Read more: Dolly Parton recreates iconic Playboy shoot for husband Carl's birthday, and shares rare glimpse of partner

    In 2013, the pair also had a song together titled ‘You Can’t Make Old Friends’ which was written for them. The theme of the song is about the impact of long-term friendships and was inspired by Dolly and Kenny’s friendship that lasted for over three decades.

  3. What was Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ final performance together?

    Dolly and Kenny performed their final duet together on October 25, 2017 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena.

    The event that took place was titled Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler. It was Kenny’s final concert before retirement and commemorated his career.

  4. What did Dolly Parton say about Kenny Rogers' death?

    Kenny Rogers sadly passed away in March 2020 and Dolly Parton led the tributes to her longtime friend. Dolly responded to the sad news via social media and posted a video tribute to Kenny.

    She said: "Well, I couldn't believe it. This morning when I got up and turned on the TV... they told me that my friend and singing-partner Kenny Rogers had passed away.

    Read more: Dolly Parton brilliantly changes 'Jolene' lyrics while getting Covid vaccine - video

    "And I know that we all know Kenny is in a better place than we are today, but I'm for sure, he's going to be talking to God sometime today if he ain't already. He's going to be asking him to spread some light on a bunch of this darkness going on here.

    "But I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart's broken and a whole chunk of it has gone with him today. And I think, I can speak for all his family, friends, and fans when I say that I will always love you."

More from Dolly Parton

See more More from Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Kenny Rogers thanking the Glastonbury Festival crowd on 30th June 2013. (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

When Kenny Rogers ruled Glastonbury with a singalong of 'Islands in the Stream' and more iconic country hits

Music

Dolly Parton Whitney Houston smiling close up

How Dolly Parton was inspired by Whitney Houston when she spent ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties
The Story of... 'I Will Always Love You'

The Story of... 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston

The Story of...

See Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone's sizzling chemistry in this unearthed interview clip from 1984

See Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone's sizzling chemistry in this unearthed interview clip from 1984
Dolly Parton recreates iconic Playboy shoot at 75 for husband Carl's birthday, and shares glimpse of partner too

Dolly Parton recreates iconic Playboy shoot for husband Carl's birthday, and shares rare glimpse of partner
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton interview: From being totally broke to becoming the world's biggest singer

Music

Elton John and Stevie Wonder team up for spectacular new collaboration ‘Finish Line’

Elton John and Stevie Wonder team up for spectacular new duet ‘Finish Line’

Elton John

Louis Armstrong recorded the secondary theme for 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service'

The Story of... 'We Have All the Time in the World' by Louis Armstrong

The Story of...

Watch Tina Turner’s spectacular live performance of ‘Goldeneye’ from the James Bond movie

Watch Tina Turner’s spectacular live performance of James Bond theme ‘GoldenEye’

Tina Turner

Whitney Houston and Clive Davis / Aretha Franklin and Clive Davis - artists mentored by Clive Davis

5 artists who were mentored by Clive Davis: Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and more

Music