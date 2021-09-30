Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' incredible life-long friendship explained

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers are two of the greatest country singers of all time and the pair shared a truly unique bond and friendship.

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ friendship spanned more than three decades and it started after they collaborated on the track ‘Islands in the Stream’.

This iconic country music duo had a fascinating relationship, here’s everything you need to know about Dolly and Kenny’s partnership.

How did Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers become friends? Dolly and Kenny's friendship began after they recorded their 'Islands in the Stream' duet in 1982. Individually, the artists had relatively successful careers and had started to make names for themselves on the country music scene. Dolly explained how she knew of Kenny before recording 'Islands in the Stream' and said that she "loved" Kenny's music. "I first became aware of Kenny when he was with a group called First Edition. I heard a song called 'I Just Dropped In to See What Condition My Condition Was In," she said during an appearance on CMT Giants (via PopCulture). Read more: How Dolly Parton was inspired by Whitney Houston when she spent 'I Will Always Love You' royalties "I thought that was very clever, but I loved the sound of his voice and I kind of followed around to see who he was and got more involved in his music. I loved all of Kenny's songs. I just love his sound." In 2017, Kenny spoke with ET Canada about his relationship with Dolly and described the country legend's friendship as "great". Kenny explained: "It's been great, the thing about Dolly is unless you make her mad and I've never done that. She always, everything she says comes from love, so you have to take it that way. "She can say the most bizarre things and she does and if you remember that it came from love you can't be upset."

What songs did Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers record together? ‘Islands in the Stream’ is the most well-known collaboration from Dolly and Kenny. The duet became a number one hit on the Billboard chart in 1983 and spent 24 weeks in the chart. Dolly and Kenny also had other collaborations together including the tracks ‘Real Love’ and ‘Love Is Strange’. The pair also recorded a Christmas album together, it was titled Once Upon A Christmas, it was released in 1984. Read more: Dolly Parton recreates iconic Playboy shoot for husband Carl's birthday, and shares rare glimpse of partner In 2013, the pair also had a song together titled ‘You Can’t Make Old Friends’ which was written for them. The theme of the song is about the impact of long-term friendships and was inspired by Dolly and Kenny’s friendship that lasted for over three decades.

What was Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ final performance together? Dolly and Kenny performed their final duet together on October 25, 2017 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. The event that took place was titled Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler. It was Kenny’s final concert before retirement and commemorated his career.