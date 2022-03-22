Dolly Parton will star in movie version of her new book produced by Reese Witherspoon

22 March 2022, 10:13

By Mayer Nissim

After the novel and album of Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton is making her return to the big screen.

As well as being a country music icon, Dolly Parton has some pretty big movie hits in her back catalogue.

She made her silver screen splash in 1980's 9 to 5, following it up with hits like The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Steel Magnolias.

More recently there's been cameo roles, TV parts and documentaries, but now Dolly Parton is going to make a return as a leading lady in upcoming movie Run, Rose, Run.

The film is an adaptation of Parton's own novel, which she co-wrote with James Patterson.

The album has also spawned a companion album of the same name, which was released earlier this month and was preceded by the singles 'Big Dreams and Faded Jeans' and 'Blue Bonnet Breeze'.

The movie version of Run, Rose, Run will be produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media company.

Dolly said: "I'm proud, excited and honoured to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of Run, Rose, Run from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson.

"James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team."

Reese said: "Growing up in Nashville, I've loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage.

"Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time.

"Her impact knows no bounds – as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being – Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere."

Reese Witherspoon and Dolly Parton
Reese Witherspoon and Dolly Parton. Picture: Getty

Shed added: "My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn't put down.

"I couldn't feel more honoured to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen."

Dolly Parton was recently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and is still on the 2022 ballot despite attempting to publicly withdraw from the honour as she doesn't feel she's yet to make a rock 'n' roll album.

